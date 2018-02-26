If you have allergies, you know the torture of trying to sleep at night in a dusty room. You live with a vacuum cleaner by your side and would pay anything to have a device that doesn't require you to be constantly cleaning. The best air purifiers for allergies are exactly that — and a good one can transform your living space.

In order to breathe better, especially if you have allergies, it's important to reduce the number of pollutants in your space. Dust, cigarette smoke, pollen, and pet dander re well-known culprits, and a quality air purifier should be able to destroy all of these pollutants. Most purifiers are portable and many have HEPA filter systems that are better at capturing tiny particles. With that said, not all air purifiers are equal.

It's important to choose a purifier for allergy sufferers that works for the size of the room you want to clean. In many cases, brands will even indicate a square footage range that is best suited for that particular model. An overwhelming majority of purifiers are pretty expensive — like, over $300 expensive — and that's before you pay for annual operating costs and filter replacements. But there are plenty of purifiers, including the four on this list, that are relatively affordable and get the job done.

1 The Best Air Purifier For Large Rooms That Will Remove Dust, Smoke, And Pollen Like No Other Amazon Blueair Blue Pure 211 $250 AmazonBuy Now Finding an air purifier that can effectively remove allergens from a large space (350 to 650 square feet) can be a challenge. But this portable, 12.5-pound purifier is the top-rated choice on Consumer Reports, with a rating of 89, for one major reason: it's excellent at removing dust, pollen, and smoke from larger rooms. Designed to capture 99 percent of PM 2.5 airborne pollutants, the air in your room will be cleaned in no time when you use this device on its highest speed setting. It has a washable pre-filter that's excellent at capturing larger particles and a convenient filter indicator that alerts you when it's time to clean and change the filter. It's not perfect, of course. It isn't the quietest when you operate it at its lowest speed and it has "relatively high" filter costs, operating costs, and annual costs, which include routine filter replacement. Still, many reviewers and CR testers say this air purifier's benefits far outweigh its negatives.

2 The Best Air Purifier For Spaces Up To 350 Feet That Cleans Air In 30 Minutes And Will Save You Money In The Long Run Amazon Conway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier $230 AmazonBuy Now Got guests coming over in 30 minutes? Turn on this air purifier and expect airborne particulate pollution in a small room (up to 350 square feet) to be cut in half in no time. It can handle both large and compact spaces and is actually much less expensive than similar models that boast the same features. But here's the other pro with this purifier, one that's often overlooked: it's a solid investment. You'll spend less for maintenance on replacement filters, which can last up to two years, so it'll stand the test of time. This purifier boasts a filter change indicator, ionizer and eco mode, and three speed air flow controls. It has a HEPA efficiency rating of 99.97 percent and uses a four-stage filtration system to get rid of odors and pollutants. Plus, it comes in two sleek colors: black and white.

3 The Best Affordable Air Purifier For Small Spaces That's Ultra-Quiet, Has A UV Sanitizer, And Can Be Plugged Into The Wall Amazon Gideon Electronic Plug-In Air Purifier With UV Sanitizer $30 AmazonBuy Now It's nearly impossible to find an air purifier that doesn't cost at least $150, so this one — at a fraction of the price — is a steal. Using ultraviolet light, this plug-in purifier destroys over 98 percent of airborne germs that include dust mites, pollen, odors, smoke, and bacteria. It contains two stainless steel filters that can be changed, but never need to be replaced, and consumes just eight watts of energy. Of course, there's a reason why this purifier is so super affordable: it can help purify the air in much smaller spaces (up to 150 square feet), but you shouldn't expect it to cover large areas or to work as well as one with a powerful HEPA filter. With that said, while many larger and more expensive filters make serious noise, this one is as quiet as a filter gets — you'll forget it's in the room. This filter works best to keep air clean in kitchens, bathrooms, rooms with pets, and nurseries.