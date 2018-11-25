If you're prone to allergies or sensitive to odors, then you know how quickly your beloved pet can turn your home into a sinus wasteland. But the best air purifiers for pets can provide some much needed relief by filtering out pet hair, dander, and other common allergens. If you have severe allergies, definitely check with your doctor first, but keep reading for a rundown of how air purifiers make great solutions.

What To Look For In An Air Purifier

Coverage. Units range in purification capacity, from less than 100 square feet to more than 1,000. You'll want to make sure you pick one that's the right size for your space. Filter type: There are a number of filter types out there including HEPA, charcoal, cold catalyst, cellular-activated carbon, and antibacterial. HEPA filters are typically best for pet dander, as they tackle impurities down to 0.3 microns or less. UV-C light and ionizers are also popular. These should be used with caution, however, because they can increase ozone levels in your space. With most air purifiers, the UV-C or ionizer technology is an optional feature, so you can choose how and when to use it. Filter replacement: In terms of budget, you'll also want to consider how often the filters need to be replaced at what cost.

Additional specs to weigh might include noisiness, speed settings, and automated features. With all these factors in mind, shop a list of the best air purifiers for coexisting with your pet, below.

1 The Best Air Purifier For Most Needs GermGuardian 3-In-1 Full Room Air Purifier $80 Amazon See On Amazon Coverage: Rooms up to 167 square feet Filter type: HEPA, charcoal, and UV-C light Filter replacement: Approximately every six months depending on usage. A two-pack of filters costs around $28. Why it's great: With over 8,400 reviews, this popular air purifier is capable of removing allergens as small as 0.3 microns. This includes pet dander, dust, mold spores, and pollen. It works via a three-piece HEPA filtration system, a charcoal filter, and an optional UV-C light filter, the latter of which uses titanium dioxide to cut back on airborne bacteria. The unit is 22 inches tall but rather lightweight, making it easy to move around.

2 The Best Smart Air Purifier With Automatic Turnoff Hathaspace Smart True HEPA Air Purifier, 6-in-1 Air Cleaner & Deodorizer $158 Amazon See On Amazon Coverage: Rooms up to 300 square feet Filter type: Cold catalyst, cellular-activated carbon, antibacterial, HEPA, UV-C light, and ionizer Filter replacement: Approximately every six months depending on use. A single filters costs around $29. Why it's great: Capable of removing more than 99 percent of allergens down to 0.3 microns, this mid-sized air purifier treats pet dander as well as dust mites, mold, pollen, bacteria, and other impurities. It boasts an impressive six-part filtration system that includes a cold catalyst filter, a cellular-activated carbon filter, an antibacterial filter, a HEPA filter, and optional UV-C light and ionizer filters. It has three different fan speeds as well as an automatic mode that makes adjustments based on up-to-the-minute air quality measurements. On top of that, it has an odor sensor system, a smart-use feature, and an 18-decibel sleep mode that quietly purifies the air at night.

3 The Best Air Purifier For Small Spaces LEVOIT Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter $90 Amazon See On Amazon Coverage: Rooms up to 86 square feet Filter type: Pre-filter, activated carbon, and HEPA Filter replacement: Approximately every six months depending on usage. A two-pack of filters costs around $30. Why it's great: With over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, this popular small-space air purifier uses a three-in-one system composed of a pre-filter, a HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to get the job done. Ideal for small rooms and offices, it cycles through three speed settings, filtering out allergens down to 0.3 microns. Its 50-decibel noise output is fairly moderate, and it uses minimal power (28 watts). Unlike other air purifiers, it doesn't have a UV light or ionizer option, but it does feature a nightlight with two brightness settings.