The Swiffer Sweep + Vac is one of the most popular stick vacuums out there with lots of appealing features. It’s lightweight, cordless, great for hardwood floors, and at about $50, it’s an extremely affordable stick vacuum. But if you’re looking for one of the best alternatives to the Swiffer Vac that doesn’t require you to be stuck refilling pads, offers more powerful suction, the ability to work as a hand vacuum, or you just want to spend less money, there's a great selection of durable, lightweight stick vacuums for as little as $30 on Amazon.

When it comes to suction power, manufacturers provide information in different units — watts, amps, and air watts (AW) are the most common ones you’ll see. There’s some debate over the best way to measure how powerful a vacuum is, but generally, the higher the amps, watts, or AW, the better the suction. For comparison, the Swiffer vacuum has 4 amps of power.

Cordless stick vacuums from top brands like Shark and Dyson start at more than $100 — but if you’re willing to sacrifice the cordless feature, there are budget-friendly corded stick vacuums that cost less than the Swiffer version. For $30, you can bring home a lightweight three-in-one corded stick vacuums with handy crevice tools that pick up dust, hair, and dirt from every corner and can also be used as a hand vacuum. While these vacuums have 2 amps of power (less than the Swiffer Vac), they’re more versatile and you don’t have to buy replacement sweeper pads.

If cord-free cleaning is your top priority, it’s worth spending more for a long-lasting vacuum with powerful suction. For $120, you can get a versatile cordless vacuum with a HEPA filter and 10 amps of power that runs for up to 35 minutes on one charge (and you'll save money on not having those replacement pads).

Cleaning your house should be as hassle-free as possible, and below, you’ll find the best stick vacuums that make lifting dust and debris a breeze.

1. The Best Budget Pick: A Lightweight Stick Vacuum That Doubles As A Handheld Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon While it’s not cordless, this Bissell lightweight vacuum offers 2 amps of power and three-in-one versatility: use it as a stick vacuum, hand vacuum, or stair vacuum. It’s great for hardwood floors and low-pile carpets, and it includes a crevice tool to get into corners and between couch cushions as well as a floor nozzle attachment for the stairs. There's a one-stage filtration system and an easy-to-empty bagless canister. The budget-friendly vacuum weighs less than 3 pounds, has a 15-foot cord, and comes in four colors: black, blue, lime green, and purple.

2. A Best-Selling Stick Vacuum That’s Heavier But Offers More Air Filtration Power Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The Eureka Blaze stick vacuum is a best-seller on Amazon which can be used as a stick vacuum, hand vacuum, or stair vacuum, and it's great for hardwood floors and low-pile carpets like the first pick. But what sets it apart is a washable filtration system that collects dust and pollen to improve air quality. Beyond that, the corded stick vacuum has easy-to-maneuver swivel steering, a large capture nozzle that picks up lots of debris at once, and a large bagless dust cup. Available in black or blue, the vacuum offers 2 amps of power, weighs about 4 pounds, and has an 18-foot cord.

3. The Best Mid-Price: A Powerful 4-In-1 Cordless Vacuum MOOSOO Cordless Vacuum $120 | Amazon See On Amazon With 120 watts of power (or 10 amps), the MOOSOO cordless vacuum is a more powerful cord-free option than the Swiffer Vac. The long-lasting battery runs for up to 35 minutes on one charge, and the vacuum comes with a convenient wall-mounted docking station. This pick is good for hardwood floors and low-pile carpets, and unlike the Swiffer, it can be used as a stick vacuum or handheld vacuum. Plus, its cyclonic HEPA filtration system captures allergens and removes 99.99% of dust particles, and the filter is detachable and washable. The lightweight vacuum weighs only 3.3 pounds.