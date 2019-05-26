From luxurious high-end models to basic capsule machines, it may be a little tricky to choose the best way to make your coffee. The best automatic coffee machine for you will largely depend on convenience, versatility, and how easy it is to control.

There are many different types of automatic machines out there, so it helps to consider what you're looking to get out of yours. Three types tend to be the most popular: a bean-to-cup machine, which offers the ability to use your own fresh beans but may require more attention; a one-touch machine, which is super easy to handle but doesn't offer much customization; or pod and capsule machines, which are straight-to-the-point but often don't have the versatility of making various drinks.

If you like to switch it up with lattes and cappuccinos, you’ll definitely want to consider a more versatile model. Some automatic machines come with manual milk frothers, while others have an automatic milk frother. The manual option may require a little more patience, but you will be able to froth the milk exactly how you like it. Meanwhile, automatic frothers are already programmed, so they take less time but offer little control.

After looking through tons of products and reviews, I’ve gathered the best options to help you make your favorite cup of coffee. My picks include various types of machines, but they are all convenient and time-efficient. Read on to find the automatic coffee machine that works best for you.

1. The Overall Best DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee And Espresso Machine With Aeroccino $150 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: For the price and efficiency, the Nespresso coffee and espresso machine is extremely versatile, has a sleek design, and can make all different types of single-serve drinks ranging from single and double espressos to Gran Lungo coffee. This product also comes in a bundle package that includes an Aeroccino milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos. The machine itself is equipped with a large water tank that is able to handle 17 capsules before needing to be refilled. With a 15-second heat-up time, this option is definitely ideal for those who are in a hurry but don’t want to compromise the quality of their coffee. The trade off: Since the milk frother is a separate device, using it will add an extra step to your routine. However, the frother is easy-to-handle and can produce froth within seconds at the push of a button. What fans say: “I have had other machines all of my life and finally switched to this machine. After a week of using it, I have come to conclusion that I will not be using anything else again. This machine provides a high-quality coffee and espresso. If you did a blind taste test, I would not be able to tell the difference between this and the local coffee shop. It is cheaper than going out and provides the same high quality. I would highly recommend the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso machine to any coffee drinker out there."

2. The Most Cost-Effective Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker $100 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: With thousands of five-star reviews, the Keurig K-Classic coffee maker is raved about by many for being super convenient. This machine can brew either 6, 8, or 10 ounce drinks with simple and easy K-Cup pod capsules. Able to brew in under a minute, it’s great for quick, everyday use, and most ideal for those who want to press a button and be on their way. This one can produce 6 cups of coffee before you'd need to refill the water tank. As recommended by the manufacturer, it’s important to note that regular upkeep includes descaling this product, which means to clean out any calcium deposits that may build up over time. The trade off: While your cup of coffee will be consistent, it does not make milk-froth drinks and does not allow for much versatility. What fans say: “Bought for a gift and loved it so much we bought one for ourselves too! Great quality and heats up quickly. Really like the water reservoir feature so that you can make multiple cups one after another. Indicator lights for low water level is very helpful. Great product. Would definitely recommend!”

3. The Best For Milk-Froth Drinks Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker And Cappuccino Machine $250 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: For those who love espressos, cappuccinos, and lattes, this Mr. Coffee one-touch machine is the ideal option. With a 19-bar Italian pump and easy one-touch functionality, it's designed for convenience and simplicity. Able to whip any milk to the perfect consistency, the frother is automatic, easy to remove, and can be stored in the refrigerator in case there is leftover milk. It truly is an all-in-one machine for your milk-froth drink needs. The trade off: While this machine is ideal for espressos and milk-froth drinks, it doesn't give you much versatility beyond those offerings. You'd have to add hot water to espresso on your own to create a brewed cup of coffee. What fans say: “This machine has made all my coffee wishes come true. Not only is it extremely easy to use and clean, it also makes the [best] tasting espresso based drinks I’ve ever had. Honestly, these drinks come out better than those from a Starbucks. I absolutely am in love with this espresso maker and recommend it to everyone I talk to. It is the best value for your buck too!”