If you spend any amount of time in the kitchen, you know how frustrating it can be when you're strapped with a warped, lopsided cutting board. Luckily, the best bamboo cutting boards can handle multiple washings without warping. And bonus: They're eco-friendly.

At first glance, it may seem like a heavier wood like maple may be the best choice for a cutting board, but bamboo is surprisingly tough and sustainable. For one, it's a tall, dense grass that grows quickly so there's little environmental impact from harvesting it. The grass also takes zero chemicals to maintain it, so you can be sure that no harmful pesticides are leaking into your foods as you slice and dice.

Like any cutting board, it's important to consider how often you'll use it and the quality of your knives before you purchase. While bamboo is great at hiding wear and tear, it's still a slightly softer material that may show knife marks, so you may want to search for a board you can keep out of sight in a cabinet. Or if you prefer a larger, block-style cutting board, be sure to occasionally treat your bamboo with oil to keep it from splitting.

With so many options, it can be tough to choose the best bamboo cutting board for your lifestyle. Here's a list of some of the best options out there to help you make a decision.

1 Best Overall, All Things Considered Totally Bamboo 3-Piece Bamboo Serving and Cutting Board Set $13 Amazon This affordable set of three cutting boards ranges from 8 inches to 13 inches in length, is made of 100-percent organic bamboo, and is designed with easy-to-hang handles. See On Amazon Not only is this set of three bamboo cutting boards functional, they also give you the option of choosing your size. All three are made with 100-percent organic bamboo, so you can be sure they're completely chemical-free. The 13-inch and 11-inch boards feature cut-out handles for easy hanging, and the 8-inch bar board is small enough to store in just about any standard-sized cupboard. At only $13 for a three-piece set, these boards are a total steal. Just be sure to regularly treat them with oil to keep them supple, as a few reviewers mention the boards tend to get brittle after a few months.

2 Best Mini Board For Quick Jobs Brite Concepts Mini Bamboo Cutting Board $5 Amazon This 9-inch long cutting board is a great single board to have nearby if you have a small kitchen, or don't cook too often. Its small size makes it easy to store, and it's bonded with food-safe adhesive, so your food will stay chemical free. See On Amazon If you're looking for something a little more compact, this single mini bamboo cutting board does the trick. At only 6 by 9 inches, it's easy to slip into just about any cabinet or drawer for easy storage. Plus, it's just big enough to take care of those last minute garnishes or small fruits and veggies without lugging out a huge, heavy cutting board. The bamboo is also bonded with food-safe adhesive, so you don't have to worry about chemicals seeping into your food. Just be sure to hand-wash this board every time you use it to keep it from splitting during a heavy dishwasher cycle.

3 Best Butcher Block Neet Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board Butcher Block $55 Amazon This extra-large cutting board is a bit pricier, but what you get is worth the money: a heavier, more durable board perfect for large meals. And, because it's thicker than any other cutting board here, it'll hold up the best to repeated wear from a knife. See On Amazon Weighing in at 8 pounds and 2-inches thick, this sturdy bamboo cutting board is perfect for major meal prep. You can chop up everything from heavy-duty meats to pounds of veggies without running out of space, and because this board is thicker than most, it can take the pressure of all that knife work without splintering. On top of that, this cutting board is anti-microbial and won't absorb bacteria and odors, making it perfect to tackle poultry or fish. The only downside is that this board may not fit in a dishwasher, so you'll most likely have to hand-wash it. And at 16 inches long, it can be tough to store if you don't want it sitting out on your countertop.