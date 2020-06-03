No matter what age you are, learning how to play the piano is exciting — and it becomes so much easier when you can learn on a portable keyboard from the comfort of your own home. Luckily, there are tons of options available to choose from for those just starting off. The best beginner keyboards are fairly affordable and often come in bundles that include software for learning, headphones for focused practices (without disrupting those around you), and recording features for documenting your progress. Many might also want to find a bundle that comes with a chair and stand so you're set up at the perfect height.

First, let's talk about the difference between a keyboard and a piano (and why it matters for those just learning). For starters, keyboards are electric and mostly portable, while pianos are acoustic and mainly stationary. However, the most important difference for beginners is the number of keys on each. Most standard pianos have 88 keys, while tons of electric keyboards — including most of the options on this list — only have 61. (There's one keyboard with 88 keys included here, too.) While it may feel like you're being shortchanged with a 61-key selection, this shouldn't be an issue for those starting off. That's because the missing keys are primarily lower bass notes that you likely won't need to play right away.

Many beginner keyboards also come in bundles that include headphones, stands, stools, software, and more. These are usually on the more expensive side — so if you're hoping to stick with it and play for years to come, go ahead and splurge (you'll be happier in the long run, because you'll have all the tools you need to learn right out of the box). If you're unsure whether you'll enjoy playing, it might be best to choose a more affordable keyboard that comes without the accessories. Cheaper keyboards might have fewer keys, too, such as the RockJam listed below that only has 49 keys.

Whether you're hitting the keys for fun or learning for the long run, choosing the best keyboard for your needs is a great place to start.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best: A Beginner Keyboard That Comes With All The Accessories You Need RIF6 Electric Keyboard $175 | Amazon see on amazon At under $200, this 61-key beginner keyboard set is the best bang for your buck, as it comes with a ton of accessories including a pair of over-the-ear headphones, an adjustable stool, a keyboard stand, and even a built-in music stand. It can also record what you're playing so you can see how you sound over time. And while it doesn't come with any learning software, there are two pre-programmed teaching modes to help you learn chords and a few popular songs. When you're comfortable playing chords, you can play along with over 300 built-in rhythms and key sounds. What fans write: "My family absolutely loves it. I played as a kid but haven’t played in 20+ years. My son and I spend so much time learning since we are really just beginners. The sound quality is amazing and the headphones are even spot on. Can’t beat the value for the price by any means. Highly recommend."

2. The Best Budget Keyboard That Includes Note Stickers For Learning The Keys RockJam Portable Keyboard $55 | Amazon see on amazon If sticking to your budget is a top priority, then this keyboard is a great choice because it's only $55 (as compared to others on this list, which exceed $100). Each order comes with a voucher for the Simply Piano app to help you start learning the day you open the box, too. Plus, you'll even get a pack of note stickers you can use to label the keys with, and you can document your practice as you go with the built-in recording feature. This one only has 49 keys, but look on the bright side: The shorter length means it'll be easier to take with you around town or just room to room for years to come (or until you're ready for a more expensive model). This option doesn't come with a chair, piano stand, or headphones — but it does come with a music stand and 10 built-in keyboard sounds and rhythm affects. It also includes a headphone jack so you can plug your own in while you play. What fans write: "Loved the app that worked with the keyboard as well as the note stickers. Sound is clear and it has volume control which is nice when your child is learning.”

3. A Full Educational Bundle By Yamaha For Dedicated Students YAMAHA Keyboard Learn To Play Package $240 | Amazon see on amazon At just under $250, this educational keyboard set from Yamaha is on the more expensive side — but it comes with everything you need to get started including learning software. Plus, the keyboard itself is of very high quality and unlike other options on this list, all 61 keys within this keyboard are touch-sensitive. so that the pressure you apply makes a difference in sound. Plus, it comes with headphones, a stand, and learning software (no chair, though). The brand doesn't disclose a built-in recording capability here — but there's an included USB port that lets you connect it to your computer to record music. And here's a bonus: Unlike the other keyboards on this list, this one features a unique "duo mode" that splits the board into two equal halves — perfect if you plan on playing with friends at some point. What fans write: "I am happy. It sounds very good. BTW - before I bought the unit I went to youtube to hear some talented folks play this very unit. I knew then that I can do fine w this for a long long time. And the portability is spectacular."