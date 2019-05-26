There are a lot of reasons why investing in one of the best bladeless fans is a great move. Conventional fans can injure pets and small children who may be tempted to reach inside with their small fingers and paws to touch the blades. In contrast, bladeless fans are safer for little ones running about and also tend to require less maintenance since no dust can collect on their blades. To top it all off, they're typically quieter than traditional fans.

Before you invest in a bladeless fan, you should know that, like classic fans, they come in two varieties: tabletop and tower. Whether you're going with a tower fan or a smaller desktop model, you'll be able to find a range of options. Now is when you'll need to consider your budget. If you're willing to pay a bit more money, you can get a fan with extra bells and whistles. I'm talking a remote control that allows you to adjust the airflow or speed from wherever you're sitting, or a wider oscillation range so you can get air moving in every corner of your space.

Also, know up front: Bladeless fans tend to be more expensive than traditional fans. That's in part because their designs are more complex since they don't rely on blades to push air into your room.

So, whether you're shopping for a large tower-size fan or prefer a smaller desktop one, take a look at the best bladeless fans, below.

1. The Best Tower Fan Lasko Remote Control Bladeless Tower Fan $98 Amazon See On Amazon This Lasko bladeless tower fan is an Amazon best-seller, and it's not hard to understand why. As a floor fan, it boasts powerful airflow capabilities and is able to produce 30 percent more air than conventional fans. Plus, it has a remote control that allows you to toggle between the fan's four speeds from all the way across the room. This fan is truly quiet and has an 8-hour sleep timer, making it perfect for cooling down hot rooms at night. It even oscillates so you can direct air all around the room. With all of these features and its affordable price, it's not surprising that this fan is one of the most popular bladeless options on Amazon.

2. A Splurge-Worthy Tower Fan Dyson Cool Mini Air Multiplier Tower Fan $319 Amazon See On Amazon Dyson has made a name for itself with its high-tech bladeless fans, like this mini tower one. While more expensive in price than other options here, there are a few standout reasons this one is great: This fan has a sleek design, 10 different speed settings, and comes with a sleep timer and a hidden LED digital display. Even though this medium-size tower fan sits on the floor, it's not so big that it becomes the focus of a room. In addition, it comes with a magnetized remote control that can attach to the machine itself, so you're less likely to lose it, as well as one-touch oscillation control that allows you to diffuse air around an entire room.

3. The Best Desktop Fan PureFlow QT7 Bladeless Oscillation Fan $99 Amazon See On Amazon Whether for your office desk or a coffee table at home, this PureFlow bladeless fan may be compact in size but it packs a major punch when it comes to airflow. Along with 12 speed settings, this fan has a 8-foot cord and a 90-degree vertical tilt so you can position it exactly as you'd like it. If you don't want air to simply blast at your face, you can use the fan's remote control and direct it to oscillate horizontally, making sure the air circulates in multiple directions. Plus, it's designed to use a smaller amount of energy than traditional fans, so you won't have to worry about shorting out an electrical circuit, even if your coworkers or roommates have fans on, too.