A beanie designed with Bluetooth technology inside is a stylish way to listen to your favorite tunes without the need for headphones. Not only can these hats deliver high-quality sound, but they can also keep your ears toasty warm in cold weather. When choosing one of the best Bluetooth beanies, playback time and built-in microphones are two factors to consider.

Playback time can vary from 2.5 hours of continuous streaming to up to 20 hours. If you're planning on wearing your beanie all day, like during a ski trip or a long-distance hike, you'll want to look for one with at least 10 hours of playback time.

Built-in microphones are useful because they allow you to make calls or answer your phone without using your hands. This is a great perk when you're in your car or out for a jog. All the picks listed in this piece have built-in microphones, so no matter which one you choose, hands-free calling is an option.

In terms of sound quality, keep in mind that Bluetooth beanies are not meant to be noise-canceling, so you may still be able to hear your surroundings, no matter how high you crank up the volume.

To help you find the best Bluetooth beanie for you, here's a list of the top ones on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Bluetooth Beanie SoundBot SB210 Bluetooth Beanie $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This Bluetooth beanie from SoundBot has all the right features you'll need to listen to podcasts or music. With five hours of continuous audio streaming and up to eight hours of talk time, it's great for a day of running errands or jogging in the cold. Many reviewers have raved about the "crisp" and "clear" sound that comes from the speakers. It can sync to a Bluetooth device up to 33 feet away, so you can even wear it around the house without having to carry your device. There are 19 different colors with two different fabric options: a stretchy spandex blend that stays in place during outdoor activities like running or hiking and an acrylic rib-knit (pictured here) that's thicker and available with or without a pom-pom. Another perk is that the speakers and battery are removable so you can toss the hat in the washing machine just like you would any other beanie. Just remember to air dry to ensure nothing gets damaged. A glowing review: “This beanie is very comfortable. [...] It looks great. The sound quality is good, you have to adjust the position of the speakers to fit right over your ears which is not hard. The speakers are placed inside with Velcro and a zipper to access them, once there are placed over your ears they sound great. Very easy to connect with Bluetooth. The controls are easy to access and use while wearing the beanie, I am going to get a couple more of these for gifts.”

2. The Bluetooth Beanie With The Longest Battery Life FULLLIGHT TECH Bluetooth Beanie Hat $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you need a Bluetooth beanie with an extended battery life, look no further. This FULLLIGHT TECH beanie can stream audio continuously for a whopping 16 to 20 hours. So, if you're doing an all-day hike or spending a day on the slopes, you'll be able to listen to your favorite music or podcast without stopping to charge it. It also has quality speakers, so the sound quality will be very clear. Though the Bluetooth module is removable, the manufacturer recommends still hand washing the hat itself. Even though it only comes in two colors (gray and black) the battery life makes this beanie well worth it. A glowing review: “I like everything about this beanie hat, the music quality is very good and clear. It's very warm and comfortable. Also when receiving calls the voice is very good and clear. The hat is very well made great quality and I definitely recommend [it] to anyone, I'm planning to buy one for my wife and sister. They make great gifts. I'm very impressed.”

3. The Best Bluetooth Beanie With A Built-In Light Tutuko Bluetooth LED Beanie Hat $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you run at night or are planning a camping trip, this cap with a built-in LED light will give you extra security in darker conditions. It can sync from up to 33 feet away, so you can roam around your campsite without having to carry your device. The LED light has three brightness settings — the battery life on the dimmest one will last up to eight hours and the brightest maxes out at around two hours. When it comes to music playback, it has 10 hours of streaming time. Both the light and Bluetooth speakers are also removable for easy hand washing. Just be sure to let it air dry. A glowing review: “Amazing. I bought 2. One for my wife and I and [I'm] very happy with the purchase. [It's] very comfortable, [the] sound is very good, [and it's] easy to program. [The] LED light has 3 different levels of brightness and the mic works perfectly. I will recommend 100%.”

4. A Beanie That Also Works With A Ponytail HIGHEVER Bluetooth Ponytail Beanie Hat $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This Bluetooth beanie is pretty genius because it gives you the warmth of a hat with the flexibility of being able to wear your hair up since there's a hole in the top that you can pull your ponytail through. It also syncs with Bluetooth devices up to 65 feet away, giving it the largest connectivity range of any pick on this list. It has 10 to 12 hours of continuous playback time, and the speakers are removable, so you can hand wash it and air dry. If there's one downside, it's that it only comes in one black color. A glowing review: “Even just as a beanie I would love this. The quality is great and the knit is thick. It's warm. The bonus is the Bluetooth and sound. I charged it up and it's been playing music in my ears all day as I work in my yard [...]. So far this is great and I like the hole for the ponytail in the top. Even when I don't use it, my head stays warm.”