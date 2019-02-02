When you have a large group of people all crammed into one space, finding a board game that can entertain 10 or more people can be a challenge. Luckily, the best board games for large groups come in a variety of styles to put your skills to the test, and to please even your hardest-to-impress friend.

Whether your crowd is a boisterous bunch who love a good mystery, trivia-geeks who keep their phones on them 24/7, or a mixed-crowd of both young and old who like to keep things G-rated, there is bound to be a game (or two, or three) on this list that will engage your group and provide hours of fun at your next gathering.

Keep in mind that there is usually a learning curve when it comes to learning to play a new board game, so it may take a round or two to get the hang of it. But thousands of reviewers can attest that all of the options below have fairly simple premises and are seriously fun additions to any get-together.

So, whether you're hosting a game night or your family gatherings are full the brim, these are the best board games for large groups to make your party that much more memorable.

1 Best Game For Any Age: A Board Game That's Equal Parts Strategy & Luck Sequence Game $11 Amazon See On Amazon Number of Players: 2-12 Target Audience: Ages 7 and up How To Play: Sequence might best be described as a hybrid of Tic Tac Toe, Poker, and Bingo. Players are dealt a hand of cards. During each turn, a player discards one card and places a poker-like chip on the corresponding square on the board. The first player to achieve five chips in a row, which is referred to as a "sequence," wins. What Reviewers Say: "This is the best game you will ever play. It has dominated our game nights with friends and is challenging enough for adults but simple enough for younger folks to understand as well. Everyone should have this in their home."

2 Best Drawing-Themed Game: A Pictionary-esque Game With A Silly Twist Googly Eyes Game $12 Amazon See On Amazon Number of Players: 4-16 Target Audience: Ages 7 and up How To Play: Googly Eyes is similar to Pictionary but with a twist: Players have to wear goggles that blur their vision while guessing what their teammate is drawing. This makes the game more challenging and a little bit more silly. What Reviewers Say: "Fun family game! Easy to learn, and lots of laughs! The googly glasses fit all ages and fit over prescription glasses."

3 Best Musical-Themed Board Game: (And It Doesn't Require You To Sing!) Spontuneous Song Game $30 Amazon See On Amazon Number of Players: 4-10+ Target Audience: Ages 8 and up How To Play: You know how songs can sometimes just pop into your head? That's the idea behind this word play game. When one player says a word from a card that's drawn, the other players have to come up with at least five words of a song lyric that contain that trigger-word — and then be the first person to sing them out-loud! What Reviewers Say: "This game was hilarious. We played it at a Thanksgiving gathering with 20 family members ranging in age from seven to adults. We never laughed so loud and argued so much about who started singing first."