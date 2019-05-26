You don’t have to break the bank to get that perfect cup of joe from freshly ground coffee to start your morning off right. It’s easy to find the best burr grinder under $50 when you know what to look for.

Unlike typically cheaper blade grinders, burr grinders are known for their ability to grind even grounds for a richer and less bitter coffee flavor. Burr grinders use two rotating surfaces and only grind a few beans at a time for a uniform size. Blade grinders, on the other hand, chop grounds into random sizes causing the coffee to taste more bitter.

When you’re choosing the best burr grinder, it’s important to consider capacity. Are you just making coffee for yourself? If so, a small capacity grinder will do. But if you live with family, roommates, or just drink a lot of coffee, it’s smart to choose a larger capacity grinder to ensure everyone gets a cup (or two).

Burr grinders can be electric or manual. Electric grinders are ideal for home use since they're easy to operate but can take up a little more room while manual grinders are great to use when traveling. Your burr grinder should have plenty of grind setting options and features like timed grinding.

Below is my roundup of the best burr grinders under $50 to help you grind your coffee to perfection without blowing your budget! All of these grinders have the essential features for grinding consistent grounds while looking great on your countertop.

1. The Best Burr Grinder Under $50, All Things Considered Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill $38 Amazon See On Amazon The Cuisinart Supreme Grind automatic burr mill is a great all-around grinder for coffee lovers. Its heavy-duty motor and 18 different grinding settings means it’s able to grind for everything from espresso to French press coffee. The hopper can hold half a pound of beans which is enough ground coffee to make 32 cups so you don't have to constantly refill it. It’s also super easy to use. Choose your grind setting and hit the button; this burr mill will do all the work for you and instantly stop when it’s done grinding the number of cups from 4 to 18 you've set. It’s a great grinder to have if you’re an avid coffee drinker or live with family or roommates who also love a good cup of joe. Plus, it includes a scoop and cleaning brush. With more than 3,500 five-star reviews, many Amazon customers have given this the thumbs up.

2. The Best Burr Grinder For Small Kitchens Chefman Coffee Grinder Electric Burr Mill $35 Amazon See On Amazon For those short on countertop space, the Chefman Coffee Grinder electric burr mill is a great option with rave reviews. This easy-to-use grinder is smaller than the first pick with settings for grinding enough beans for 2 cups all the way to 12. “I can't say enough good things about this grinder," wrote one reviewer. "I've had it for about a week, and it's like a coffee dream. I use it to grind to cups of grounds for my K-cup insert, and off I go. I love this thing.” It can hold up to 8 ounces of coffee beans and has 17 different settings, so you can adjust the size from coarse to superfine depending on your preferred brewing method. Amazon reviewers also love how easy this grinder is to clean.

3. A Burr Grinder For Less Than $30 With Hundreds Of 5-Star Reviews Bellemain Burr Coffee Grinder $27 Amazon See On Amazon The Bellemain burr coffee grinder is a compact and affordable option that has many of the same features of higher priced grinders. With 17 settings, you can make a wide range of coffee from French press to drip, and you can grind from 2 cups up to 14 cups worth of coffee beans. The slim design of this burr grinder also makes it perfect for smaller kitchens with limited countertop space. It’s easy to clean, too, with detachable grinding wheel, hopper lid, and grounds cup. Plus, it comes with a two-year warranty.