It’s been said that if you want to be successful in the kitchen, you’ve got to have the right tool for the job. Luckily, whether you like searing tempeh or steak tips, making deep-dish pizza or pancakes, a single cast iron skillet will have you covered. Lauded by chefs for their durable, heavy construction and even heat dispersion, the best cast iron skillets can handle a wide range of tasks, and are so versatile they can be used on the stovetop, in the oven, or over a grill or open fire. So if you’re shopping for a cast iron skillet and don’t know where to start, here are a few things to keep in mind.

When it comes to size, you have a huge range to choose from, but it’s worth investing in a cast iron skillet that’s at least 10 inches in diameter. A 10-inch pan fits a steak nicely, or two chicken breast, and most skillet cake recipes (like cornbread) recommend a 10-inch pan. A 12-inch pan, on the other hand, is also a fairly standard size and can handle bigger jobs. If you regularly make multiple servings for meal prep or entertaining you may want the extra surface area.

Heavy cookware can be challenging to lift, so look for a skillet with dual handles to make moving it easy and safe. Some skillets even come with silicone handle covers and potholders. While standard cast iron skillets have a smooth surface, you can also find grill pans with ridges if you like the look of grill marks.

No matter what you plan to create, these are the best cast iron skillets.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Cast Iron Skillet: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Lodge 12-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Lodge has been manufacturing cast iron skillets for well over a century, and they make the best overall skillet in a variety of sizes from 3.5 to 15 inches in diameter. This skillet has been pre-seasoned and is an all-purpose size for most cooking, roasting, frying, and baking tasks. With repeated use and proper maintenance, the cooking surface will develop a patina with non-stick properties so food releases and it can be cleaned easily. Dual pour spouts make it easy for lefties and righties to pour-off juices or fat, and the 5-inch helper handle assists with lifting and transport to and from the oven, campfire, or trivet. According to one reviewer: "This pan never leaves the stove. I use it at least once a day, it is so versatile... This Lodge Chef's Skillet was what I was looking for. The sloped sides let me sauté just like with the stainless steel pan, plus I can judge whether it's too hot just by putting my hand near it. What can't I cook with this thing? I sauté veggies, make grilled cheese sandwiches, fry eggs, reheat tortillas, make omelets, sear steaks, and make sausage gravy to go over biscuits. This is a real workhorse of my kitchen. You can see why it never leaves my stovetop."

2. The Runner-Up: Legend Cast Iron Skillet with Glass Lid Legend 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Glass Lid & Silicone Handle $44.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Similar in diameter but with the added bonus of a clear glass lid, this 12-inch pre-seasoned cast iron pan from Legend cast iron skillet can be used for steaming and braising recipes. The extra-long, 6.5-inch handle is easy to grip, even when wearing oven mitts, but a silicone handle cover is also included to protect hands. Like the Lodge, it has a leverage handle and two pour spouts, but it is quite a bit heavier, weighing-in at over 10 pounds compared to the Lodge, which weighs just shy of 8 pounds. Some might argue that the added weight contributes to better heat-retention and even cooking, but you should decide for yourself how much weight you’re comfortable with, keeping in mind that it will be heavier with food in it. According to one reviewer: "These are great cast iron skillets. The weight is just right. The addition of a hanging loop/handle opposite the long handle is a very nice feature. Follow the directions and season the skillet well before fist use and you will have a lifetime of good use from it. The lids are easy to clean and oven-proof. I highly recommend Legend cast iron skillets."

3.The Best Cast Iron Grill Pan: Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Cookware Set Lodge Seasoned 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Cookware Set $50 | Amazon See on Amazon A square cast iron grill pan like this one is a great alternative to an outdoor grill if you want to create flavor from grill marks, toast paninis, or grill small items that might otherwise fall through grill grates. Measuring a generous 10.5 inches across, the Lodge can fit multiple portions and will accommodate straight-sided items like bread. A durable handle makes the just-under-10-pound grill pan easy to transport, and a glass lid allows you to check in on your meal's progress. According to one reviewer: "We love cooking with cast iron and this pan is a perfect size for the two of us. It arrived well-packed in perfect condition. The interior is not polished but very smooth for cast iron. The bottom is smoother than I expected and we are using it on our glass stovetop with no scratching or other issues. The pan was seasoned very well but I put it through my own seasoning regimen anyway. Performing beautifully with very little sticking."