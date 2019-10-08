Harnesses are essential for cat parents who want to spend supervised time outdoors with their typically indoor pets, which also happens to be a great way to help reduce boredom-induced behavior issues. When going on outdoor adventures, or just taking a trip to the vet, you'll want one of the best cat harnesses to keep your furry pal safe and happy.

When deciding on the right harness, there are two main types to choose from:

Walking vests provide more coverage and more even pressure distribution so they're a good choice for cats who can easily slip out of a lead and are typically more comfortable. However, not all of them let you adjust the torso and/or neck, so it's a little more difficult to customize the fit. For warm climates, look for these in breathable fabrics like mesh. These often need to have a leash purchased separately, so I've included a sturdy nylon one as well.

H-style harnesses are largely made of nylon and offer adjustable neck and girth straps to make finding the perfect fit easier. They tend to be cheaper and are a great choice for those just testing out cat harnesses or who only need to use it occasionally for things like vet visits.

Getting the right size is key, so be sure to measure around the chest and neck and compare it to each manufacturers' sizing chart. The harness should sit comfortably across the shoulders and under the belly and not strain the neck area. You should be able to fit a finger or two inside the harness but not more than that.

With all that in mind, I've chosen the best cat harnesses on Amazon to turn your indoor kitty into an adventure cat.

1. The Best Overall Cat Harness Voyager Step-In Air Harness $13 | Amazon See On Amazon The marketing for this Voyager harness is geared towards dogs, but this is a great, affordable option for cats, too, as the many pictures and reviews from cat owners can attest. Made from breathable mesh fabric, this harness with more than 5,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.4-star rating can be used for year-round outdoor walks. Available in a variety of sizes and colors, this choice also features a buckle and heavy-duty metal D-rings for secure leash attachment. The step-in design may make it easier to get your cat into the harness, and the Velcro closure gives you a little adjustability for fit but not as much as some other choices. However, this product is recommended for pets 5 pounds and up, so this may not be a good choice for very young kittens. You'll also need to buy a leash separately.

2. The Best Budget & H-Style Harness PupTeck Adjustable Cat Harness Nylon Strap Collar With Leash $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you only plan to use your harness for occasional walks or vet visits, or you don't want to invest too much money right away in case your cat never warms to the outdoors or leash training, this PupTeck cat harness is a great option with an included leash — and the least expensive on this list. Available in a variety of colors, this H-style harness is easy to put on and take off and features convenient snap-lock buckles. Plus, it's made from durable nylon, so it's resistant to wear and tear. Adjustable at both the neck and chest, it's easy to get the right fit. But keep in mind, that although this harness is adjustable, it's not good for cats over 12 pounds.

3. The Best For Cats Who Try To Escape Kitty Holster Cat Harness $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Recommended by cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy, this harness has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. This Kitty Holster harness is made from breathable, machine-washable cotton with undyed lining, so it's good for almost all cat skin types and climates. (However, it's not quite as breathable as the mesh picks.) It's also available in several colors and patterns to suit your cat's personality. Velcro tabs at the neck and chest offer plenty of adjustability but be sure to consult the sizing chart to get the snuggest (and most secure) fit. Because of its wide Velcro closures, this is also one of the most escape-proof cat harness options on the market. "My 20 lb. orange cat hates harnesses and can usually escape in seconds. Kitty Holster is the exception - not only is our cat unable to escape, he actually doesn't mind wearing the Kitty Holster," wrote one happy cat owner. You'll need to purchase a leash separately with this one.

4. A Cult-Favorite Cat Harness With An Adjustable Neck Puppia Authentic RiteFit Harness With Adjustable Neck $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Though this is another option geared toward dogs, cat owners love this Puppia harness for their adventurous kitties. Made from high-quality, breathable mesh, this harness is adjustable around the neck and chest. It's available in a variety of colors, but as with most vest-style harnesses, you'll need to purchase a leash separately. With the thumbs up from cat owners on Adventure Cats and a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, this is a great option that has the security of a vest harness while being more adjustable than the first choice. "This is a great cat harness! I have a catdog that loves to be outside but kept escaping the other harnesses I bought. I feel 100% secure in knowing he will not get out of this one," reported one happy Amazon reviewer.