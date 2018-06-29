If you're like me and have dry skin, finding a clay mask that doesn't suck all the moisture out of your face can be a tricky endeavor. Many clay masks have acne-fighting ingredients like glycolic or salicylic acid, which can be quite drying on already parched complexions. Especially when those of us with clogged pores are already using other acid-based treatments (like serums and toners) to clear up our skin, you've got to be really careful about the supplemental products you use. But fear not! I've researched the best clay masks for dry skin and rounded them all up in this handy list, which you'll find just below, so that us dry-skinned beauties can partake in all the masking fun, too.

When considering which masks are best for folks with dry skin, I took the following factors into consideration: other added ingredients, the potential of the mask to cause skin irritation and subsequent dryness, and the overall formula itself. Is the mask a paste or a powder? Is it meant to dry completely — which could pull skin in uncomfortable directions and cause flaking — or does it only dry slightly, but still remain activated and effective? The masks on this list address all these concerns and more.

I also took into consideration what kinds of skin concerns accompany people who have dry skin. For instance, not only am I dry AF, but I'm also acne-prone, sensitive-skinned (I've had eczema since I was four), and greasy like a human French fry in the summertime. Taking all of this into account, I found options for everyone — whether you're being plagued by frequent pimples or an over-oily T-zone. Find the best clay masks for dry skin types of all kinds, below.

Amazon Herbivore Botanicals Pink Clay Facial Mask $22 AmazonBuy Now Herbivore Botanicals is a crown jewel in the natural skincare world. They're committed to making products that are 100 percent vegan, paraben- and sulfate-free, made without any artificial ingredients like dyes, fragrances, or alcohol, and are ALSO cruelty-free. How DO they do it?! This mask is one of my favorites for dry skin because it's made with pink clay, which is high in silica and oxide, two ingredients that help regenerate skin tissue. It also contains one of my personal hero ingredients for moisturizing, soothing, and plumping skin: rosehip. And if that wasn't enough, this mask also contains chamomile to help soothe redness, irritation, and puffiness, so whether you're sensitive, combo, or acne-prone, this mask should address every one of your concerns and more. Additionally, it comes in a powder form, and while there's a recommended ratio of mask to water when it comes to mixing, depending on the potency you desire (according to your particular skin type), you have the ability to dilute less or more.

Amazon L'Oreal Paris Pure Clay Clear And Comfort Mask $10 AmazonBuy Now No lie... I literally have this L'Oreal mask on my face as I'm writing this. When you're going through a breakout (which I am) or have major redness from the heat and humidity (which I do), this mask is such a quick and effective way to calm your skin after a long day outside — or even to prep it for a full face of makeup in the morning. Truly, there is no wrong time to use this mask. It's formulated with three different types of clays and seaweed, which helps hydrate and soothe your skin without clogging your pores. While I was skeptical of this mask when I first used it because of how good it smells — my skin often reacts poorly to fragrances — fragrance is actually the last ingredient on the list, which means there's not a ton of it. This mask genuinely just smells really, really good and has not once irritated my dry, sensitive skin. That's a win-win in my book.

Amazon Freeman Mint And Lemon Facial Clay Mask $7 AmazonBuy Now While this mask from Freeman may be the cheapest on the list, its amazing price point definitely doesn't make it any less effective. In fact, this refreshing mask is made with natural ingredients in a bentonite clay base, which helps to successfully draw impurities out of your pores and leave your oily T-zone and dry face both hydrated and matte — aka, it's moisturizing, but not greasy. The mask is also formulated with lemon, long known for its brightening properties, and mint, which contains enough natural salicylic acid to help regulate sebum production without leaving your skin feeling thirsty or chapped after use. Mint also contains vitamin A — aka retinol when in its active form — and encourages the production of healthy skin cells while helping to even skin tone and protect against environmental damage from the sun. A true multi-tasker!