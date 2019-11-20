Making coffee at home is, without a doubt, a more economical way to get your caffeine fix than a daily trip to the coffee shop. But what’s the point if you have to spend a fortune on a coffee maker? Fortunately, you can get a great coffee maker for a lot less than you might assume. Whether you’re upgrading an old machine, or are a first-time buyer, the best coffee makers under $100 will deliver a hot cup of coffee on-demand, for any kind of coffee drinker. Here are a few things to consider as you shop.

No matter the size of your household or how many cups of coffee you drink a day, there’s an affordable coffee maker for you. You can find machines that brew one cup at a time (this time we’re not talking about the kind that takes pods), and others that serve up a generous 12 cups. If you’re willing to live without any bells or whistles, you can save a considerable amount, but it’s still possible to find a smart coffee maker for a good price. Decide how much capacity you’re looking for, and if you’re the type who likes technology. Some coffee makers have a simple on/off button, while others come with timers and variable strength settings.

If you’re on a budget and looking for the best coffee makers under $100, read on. Some of the pick below will practically pay for themselves within weeks if you’ve got a daily coffee shop habit!

1. Best Coffee Maker Under $100: Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker $80 | Amazon See on Amazon This Ninja coffee maker has the kind of features you’re likely to find on higher-end machines, but won’t break the bank. The generous removable water reservoir holds 60 ounces of water, enough to brew 12 servings of coffee (based on the standard, 5-cup volume of coffee mugs). But if you only want to brew a few servings, you can select the small batch brewing option which ensures 1-4 cups of coffee are rich and never watered-down. Waking up to a fresh pot of coffee is easy using the 24-hour delay timer, and you can even adjust the strength of your coffee by choosing classic or rich brew. No need to purchase paper filters for the Ninja, as coffee grounds can go directly into the permanent gold tone mesh filter.

2. Best Value: Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker $24.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This 12-cup coffee maker from Mr. Coffee may not come with any fancy features, but that’s what makes it so affordable. And despite its simple design (or perhaps because of it), this coffee maker has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Though the Mr. Coffee isn't programmable, a single on/off button takes the guesswork out of making coffee on even the groggiest of mornings. The lid of the brewing basket opens wide for easy filling of the flat-bottomed filter, and volume lines on the internal reservoir make it easy to view how much water you’ve added. Since it can take a bit longer to brew a full 12-cup carafe, the machine features a drip-stop valve so you can sneak a cup before the pot is full without making a mess on your countertops.

3. Best Single-Serve Coffee Maker: Cuisinart Coffee-on-Demand 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker Cuisinart Coffee-on-Demand 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker $72.51 | Amazon See on Amazon For anyone who likes the idea of coffee on-demand, but isn’t thrilled about the idea of buying a single-serve machine, this pod-free, single-serve design from Cuisinart is the perfect solution. Typically, making small amounts of coffee can result in a weak brew, but this machine dials-in on the perfect extraction, flavor, and temperature when brewing up to 5 cups. Similar to pod models, the Cuisinart features one large water reservoir that holds enough for 12 single servings of coffee, so you don’t need to refill it every time you want to enjoy a cup. The machine can be pre-programmed to brew whenever you choose, and like the Ninja, comes with a permanent filter. Whether you’re brewing into a coffee cup or a travel mug, the drip tray can be removed to accommodate vessels of various heights.