For an easy way to get nutrients, drinking freshly juiced fruits and vegetables is a great way to go. And, if you’re making juice at home, the best cold-press juicers can help you get the most from your produce to create delicious, juice-bar-quality results. Cold-press juicers can range widely in their designs and price points, so here are a few things to consider as you shop.

Simply put, cold-pressing is a process whereby ingredients are crushed and pressed to separate their juice from the fiber. This happens at extremely slow speeds, so ingredients aren’t subjected to much heat or air — two elements that cause juice to spoil and can impact its nutritional value.

Cold-press juicers come with vertical or horizontal augers, and picking which type to get is a personal preference. Consider where you plan to store and use it, since whether it needs more room up top or across can vary depending on whether you choose one with a vertical or a horizontal auger.

Cold-press juicing can take a while, and some models allow you to fill a chamber with ingredients so you don’t have to constantly feed it. To make cleanup easier, your juicer should disassemble into as few parts as possible. If you want versatility, consider investing in a juicer that can do more than juice, like making nut milks or even frozen treats.

The best cold-press juicers give you the tools to make vitamin-rich juice at home, no matter what ingredients you’re using. Keep scrolling, they're gathered up below.

1. The Overall Best: Omega Quiet Dual-Stage Slow Speed Masticating Juicer Omega Quiet Dual-Stage Slow Speed Masticating Juicer $288 | Amazon See on Amazon This juicer from Omega is an investment, but it’s also considered to be one of the best noncommercial cold-press juicers available. The heavy, sturdy construction and stabilizing upper handle ensure that the horizontal auger won’t fail under the pressure of hard or fibrous foods (think beets, ginger, and apples), and it can even process nuts, frozen fruit, and coffee beans. The durable melamine masticating auger turns at 80 revolutions per minute, which helps to minimize heat. And since it presses ingredients in two stages, you’ll get maximum output from your produce. To ease any apprehension about the price, it’s worth mentioning that the Omega comes with a 15-year coverage plan for parts, one of the most extensive you’ll find for juicers.

2. The Runner-Up: Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer $139.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Though not quite as versatile as the winner, this Aicok juicer still turns slowly at 80 revolutions per minute to masticate (aka, crush) ingredients like root vegetables, fruits, and leafy greens, without causing them to heat up or oxidize. The rotating auger has seven different segments to yield the maximum amount of juice from ingredients, resulting in nutrient-rich juice that isn’t frothy. Since the juice spout is positioned under the auger, you can juice continually into the included pitcher or a glass without having to open a valve. The pulp exits out of a small hole in the front into a separate bin so it can be composted, discarded, or used in another recipe.

3. The Best Vertical Cold-Press Juicer: Aobosi Slow Masticating Juicer Aobosi Slow Masticating Juicer $119.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This juicer from has a vertical design so it takes up less space on countertops. The powerful auger rotates at 47 to 60 revolutions per minute for minimal heating. The basket is positioned upright so juice collects in an inner chamber before pouring out of a side spout. You can either leave the spout open, or wait for the chamber to fill up before pouring. The feed chute design has two openings, one standard smaller chute for prepped ingredients, and a larger, 3-inch opening that can fit whole fruits and vegetables. This is a great feature if you’re the type of person who likes to do minimal prep. This juicer also features a two-year warranty should you run into any issues.