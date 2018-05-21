Juicing has exploded in popularity in recent years as a convenient and delicious and convenient way to consume fruits and vegetables. As such, the best compact juicers have quickly become a favorite kitchen appliance for many people looking to introduce fresh produce into their everyday meals. And for the best of both worlds, the best compact juicers offer plenty of the same features of larger models, without taking up precious kitchen counter space.

But before you invest in a compact juicer, here's what you should know. There are two main types: centrifugal juicers and masticating juicers. Centrifugal juicers work by grinding up fruits and vegetables with sharp blades, rapidly spinning ingredients into juice, and then separating out the pulp. While centrifugal juicers are the more common and usually less expensive juicers, they work best for those looking for a quick and affordable juicer to use with basic fruits and vegetables.

Masticating juicers, also known as cold-press juicers, typically yield higher quality juice, but at a higher price tag as well. These juicers work by slowly crushing and pressing fruits and vegetables into juice while using less heat than centrifugal juicers, which results in a better preservation of the nutrients in your finished juice.

But to make your search a little easier, here are four of the best compact juicers to help you get a jumpstart on your juicing.

1 An Affordable, Compact Centrifugal Juicer With Over 5,000 Amazon Reviews Amazon Breville BJE200XL Compact Juice Fountain $100 AmazonBuy Now The Breville Juice Fountain is perfect if you’re looking for an affordable compact juicer that always gets the job done. With a stainless steel cutting disc, a vertical operating position, and removable parts for easy storage, it has all the juicing capabilities you'll need without costing a lot of money. That’s why it has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon, with users describing it as “totally amazing” and “one of the better investments I’ve ever made.”

2 A Premium Centrifugal Compact Juicer If You Can Afford To Invest Amazon Breville 800JEXL Juice Fountain Elite $240 AmazonBuy Now This centrifugal compact juicer is a great option for anyone who has a little flexibility in their budget for a juicer with all the bells and whistles. With a 1,000 watt motor and two different speed controls, you can easily adjust this device to accommodate both hard and soft ingredients. The 3-inch feeding tube makes it possible to juice whole fruits and vegetables with little to no cutting or prep time, and the patented ‘direct central feed system’ allows for maximum juice extraction. With its dishwasher-safe design and long list of convenient features, this juicer has earned its 1,500 plus five-star reviews on Amazon.

3 A Budget-Friendly Masticating Compact Juicer For Even Better Juice Without A High Price Tag Amazon Homgeek Slow Masticating Juicer $107 AmazonBuy Now As the number one bestseller in masticating juicers on Amazon, this affordable masticating juicer is a fantastic buy if you want all the benefits of a high-quality masticating juicer without having to empty out your wallet. The compact design of this juicer means it fits easily in most kitchen cabinets, and the drip-free smart cap means you’ll always be able to whip up a healthy juice without leaving a mess on your countertop. With a quiet motor, removable dishwasher-safe parts, and a one-touch release button that makes it simple to use, this juicer has all the features you love and a 4.9-star rating on Amazon, to boot.