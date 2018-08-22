There are few things worse than spending the day in uncomfortable underwear, especially if the culprit is an ill-fitting thong. And while thongs can be super useful if you want to hide panty lines in certain outfits, that doesn't mean they have to be annoying (or even downright painful). Luckily, choosing one of the best cotton thongs can help you avoid this pesky wardrobe issue, as cotton is lightweight and breathable.

Choosing The Best Cotton Thong Is All About Preference

What do you need from a pair of undies? If you like a good amount of stretch, look out for ones with a bit of spandex blended into the fabric. On the other hand, those who prefer a touch of flair, like lace detailing or a seam-free style, won't have trouble finding solid options, either. To help you filter through all the possibilities, I've done the research and outlined the best cotton thongs on Amazon, here.

Regardless of the look you go for, the important thing is that they're all made of soft cotton, which means they'll feel comfortable and won't trap moisture. Sound luxurious? Read on to take your pick, and add this comfy staple to your lingerie rotation right now.

1 The Overall Best Cotton Thongs That Come In A Colorful Value Pack Elacucos Women's Cotton Thongs $10 (6 Pack) Amazon Buy Now This six-pack of women's cotton thongs by Elacucous comes recommended by customers who love the high-quality fabric and the slightly stretchy fit. Each thong is made with a silky cotton and spandex blend that's ultra breathable. They come in multicolored value packs featuring a range of vibrant colors, and judging by their 4.5-star rating on Amazon, users love 'em. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

2 Also Great: A Budget-Friendly Pack Of Barely-There, Black Cotton Thongs Cotton Whisper Women's Cotton Thongs, Black $13 (8 Pack) Amazon Buy Now Another solid budget-friendly find is this eight-pack of Cotton Whisper's thongs with a mere $13 price point. The low-rise, seam-free style is made with an airy cotton fabric and five percent spandex for some stretch. The best part? You can get these in a pack of one single, very versatile color: black. "These thongs give you just the right amount of coverage where needed," reads a satisfied Amazon review. "They are soft and wear very well. They move with your body." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 A Multi-Pack Of Thongs With Sexy Lace Waistbands Jo & Bette Women's Cotton Thong Underwear Lace Trim $22 (6 Pack) Amazon Buy Now If you prefer a touch of lace, you'll love these cotton thongs by Jo & Bette. Made with — once again — a smooth cotton and spandex blend, these beautiful undies will cost you just a tad more than others on this list. However, you still get six colorful pairs for $22. Fit-wise, they sit low on the hip, making them great for showing off your curves. Featuring a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and nearly 700 reviews, you can bet thong fans are obsessed. One reviewer raved, "These are the most comfortable thongs ever. They fit like a dream and they are made beautifully. At this price, they are an unbelievable value and well worth ordering a good supply before they disappear." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large