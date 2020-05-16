No matter how much you scrub, grime and grease just don't quit without the right products. You can invest in silicone scrub brushes and antibacterial sprays all day, everyday but only the best degreasers for kitchen cabinets can remove the stuck-on grime that builds on your shelves and doors.

So what is it about a degreaser that makes it so effective? It's all in the unique formula of proteins and oils that blend together flawlessly to cut through stuck-on messes. The key is to choose a formula that works best for your preferences. For example, while an all-natural kitchen degreaser will definitely be safe for your skin and cabinets, it may not also include cleaning agents that break down the germs and stains beneath the grease. On the other hand, a standard degreaser can tackle grease and bacteria, but you also want to double check that it's safe for your cabinets.

You also need to consider your daily lifestyle and cleaning preferences. Look, we all have the best intentions of lovingly treating our kitchen cabinets with a silky cream-based degreaser, but if that isn't in the cards for you, consider a degreasing spray or wipes that you can quickly grab when a stain pops up. It's fast, effective, and a great way to keep your cabinets spotless day by day.

Ready to retire those scouring pads? Here's a roundup of some of the most effective kitchen degreasers to help you get started.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Best Overall, All Things Considered: KRUD KUTTER KRUD KUTTER (2-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to effectiveness and ease of use, this powerful spray degreaser is a standout choice. It's formulated with biodegradable proteins that easily slide through the worst stuck-on grease and stains. Its nontoxic formula is also completely safe to use on most surfaces, including tile, certain granites, and even your most delicate wooden cabinets. The easy-open spray nozzle makes it that much easier to tackle drips as they happen, and this formula is also unscented. Plus, you get two huge bottles for just over $20, making this degreaser a winner all around. According to one reviewer: "This stuff is amazing! I've been trying to find something to replace bleach for years. The first thing I tried this on was my flooring. The grout was so dirty, I tried everything even grout cleaner. This is the only thing that has worked and it doesn't have a smell! I cleaned my whole kitchen, top to bottom. Walls, floors, stovetop, counters, cabinets, baseboards, etc. Cleaned everything to perfection!"

2. Runner-Up: Parker & Bailey Kitchen Cabinet Cream Parker & Bailey Kitchen Cabinet Cream $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This cabinet cream does more than just cut through grease — it actually conditions them to leave them spotless and glossy. Originally formulated in 1879, this tried-and-true cream has zero waxes, sticky silicones, or potentially dangerous ingredients that can do damage to your cabinets over time. To use, just place a dollop of this luxe cream onto a soft polishing cloth and rub in circles. It works instantly to remove spots and stains while coating your cabinets in a protective layer and sealing in moisture. According to one reviewer: "I opened the bottle with the idea that I would test clean one cabinet. It literally took seconds to clean. I ended up cleaning all of the cabinets in under fifteen minutes. I mean its mind blowing that in under fifteen minutes, my cabinets are totally restored almost to a brand new condition. Incredible results. Don’t even hesitate for a minute. You’ll be amazed too!"

3. Best Wipes: MiracleWipes for Wood Surfaces MiracleWipes for Wood Surfaces $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you need a quick and easy solution to messes, these cabinet wipes are a lifesaver. They are pre-saturated so you can pull one right from the bottle and give your cabinets a quick wipe down after cooking to prevent stuck-on grime later. The wipes don't require any harsh scrubbing, so they won't accidentally scratch up your cabinets, and they're effective at removing sticky messes, scuffs and paw prints, and everything in between. Amazon reviewers can't say enough good things about these wipes. According to one reviewer: "I bought this product with the intentions of cleaning my wood tables. I have been able to clean everything in my house with these Miracle Wipes! It is so easy to use and only need one wipe per wood surface. I am very impressed with this company."