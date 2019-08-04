If you're dealing with hot weather and high humidity, mold can strike anytime. It tends to creep up in damp spaces with a water source, like bathrooms and kitchens, and can be tough to get rid of. Luckily, the best dehumidifiers for mold can help you dry it out.

Once you spot mold or get a whiff of its signature musty scent (see: how to spot mold in your house), you'll want to first assess the rest of your house before you decide on a dehumidifier. If mold is confined to one area or room, a small, efficient dehumidifier that can remove about 16 liters of water from the air at a time will probably do the trick. But if you have mold in a large, open area — like a basement, or even an entire floor of your house — you'll want to invest in a much larger machine that can filter up to 8 gallons of moisture per use.

Any dehumidifier you choose should also have safety features in case of overflow. Be sure to look for a dehumidifier with auto shutoff when the tank is filled. Alternatively, you could also invest in a machine that allows for a hose attachment to help drain so you never have to worry about overfilling.

Mold is a drag, but choosing the best dehumidifier for your house doesn't have to be. Here's a roundup of some excellent options to get rid of mold for good.

Editor's note: Since exposure to mold can lead to health issues for people who are sensitive to it, you may also want to contact a professional to assess the situation and provide advice.

1. The Best For The Entire House: Ivation 50-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier Ivation 50-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier $200 | Amazon See On Amazon This super-efficient dehumidifier can zap the moisture from your entire home in a flash. It can remove up to 50 pints (or about 6 gallons) of moisture from the air per day and covers up to 3,000 square feet of open space. This machine is also incredibly low-maintenance — just place it in a safe, dry area, plug it in, and select the setting. The LED display lets you know your humidity level, fan speed, and how much more time you have before your reservoir is filled. And bonus: Even though this dehumidifier is a workhorse, it's also efficient and Energy Star-certified. What fans say: "Living in a swamp comes with predictable humidity outside, and this dehumidifier does wonders for indoor humidity. Since receiving this, the humidity levels inside my home went from 77% to 48%. There is a noticeable difference in the 'wetness' of air inside my home, and the comfort level has increased."

2. The Best For The Basement: hOmeLabs 30-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier hOmeLabs 30-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier $160 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're dealing with a mold problem in your basement, this large dehumidifier can do the trick. First, it's designed to remove up to 30 pints (or 4 gallons) of moisture from a medium to large open room, which covers most basements. But even better, this machine also features multiple moisture settings and a 24-hour run cycle so you can dry out your carpet, tile, or walls without disruption. And if you don't want to deal with dumping out the tank, this dehumidifier also has a space for a hose (not included) to attach for simple draining. Just twist on the hose, thread it through the basement window and straight out to the garden. With more than 1,000 positive reviews, it's easy to see why this dehumidifier is a fan-favorite. What fans say: "I purchased this to use in my basement. This room smelled pretty damp. I had never used a dehumidifier in my house before, and was shocked at how quickly it filled up the bucket. Within a few days I noticed that damp smell was gone from my creepy basement storage room. As for electric costs, I haven't noticed an increase on my bill."

3. The Best For The Kitchen: Afloia Electric Dehumidifier Afloia Electric Dehumidifier $71 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultra-quiet dehumidifier works perfectly in kitchens or other high-traffic rooms without interrupting your conversation. This machine is sleek and compact, making it easy to store discreetly on a kitchen countertop or in a space between cabinets. It also features an automatic shutoff sensor when the tank begins to get full and is powered by an AC adaptor, which makes it easy to unplug from the machine to empty the tank. This dehumidifier lets off a low hum below 42 decibels for soothing (yet still fairly quiet!) white noise in the background. What fans say: "I live in Florida. Summer is a season of hurricanes and thunderstorms. This dehumidifier currently used works very well, there is no noise, light weight, and it really improves the humidity in the house."