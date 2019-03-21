The key to any good recipe is the right — and the right amount of — ingredients. That's where a kitchen scale can come in handy. The best digital kitchen scales make quick work out of measuring food, so you can get on to cooking and enjoying your meal.

But, what should you look for in a kitchen scale? Speed and accuracy should be top of mind. But, be wary. All manufacturers will advertise that their scales can measure quickly and precisely. Instead of taking their word for it, you're better off combing the reviews (I've got you covered here), to make sure the kitchen scale lives up to its promise.

If you're willing to spend a bit more upfront, you'll get a few helpful features. For example, most digital kitchen scales are designed with auto shut-off timers and allow you to convert your measurements. But, pricier scales will allow you to measure things like baker's percentages or temperature readings.

And, if you know you'll be measuring something particularly messy, consider buying a scale with a lip around the edges, to keep your food from spilling all over the place. These are also the best ones to buy if you want to be able to measure liquids.

But let's get down to it. Behold, the very best digital kitchen scales so you can get to cooking.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Escali Primo Digital Kitchen Scale $25 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to precision and accuracy, you won't find a better scale than the primo digital kitchen scale from Escali. The tare, or zeroing, feature is top-quality and will ensure you get honest measurements every time. The scale also has two easy-to-read buttons that you can use to convert the measurements from grams to ounces, and turn the scale on and off. But, even if you forget to turn it off, this scale has a four-minute auto shut-off feature that'll ensure it doesn't waste any battery. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, and is available in 10 different colors to match your kitchen. But don't take my word for it: Sixteen-hundred Amazon reviewers have weighed in and think it's a kitchen essential. What fans say: "I love this scale. It has already made my weighing tasks easier. I can put a dish on it turn it on and it zeros automatically. I also like the fact it stays on for 4 minutes. This gives me plenty on time to weigh multiple items without have to reTARE. Highly recommend."

2 The Most Affordable Greater Goods Digital Food Scale $11 Amazon See On Amazon For an affordable $11 price, this digital kitchen scale will still get the job done. It's also the most compact of any scale on this list, so thin it can fit in nearly any kitchen cabinet or on any shelf. The LCD digital screen allows you to easily view your reading, buttons on either side let you switch from pounds and ounces, to grams and kilograms, and there is a tare, or zeroing, function. While some reviewers report that the batteries run out fast, most say that it's a great starter kitchen scale that delivers just-as-precise readings as much more expensive options. What fans say: "The size of the scale is small and portable yet decent, it offers a nice surface for measurement, and the surface is gradient not smooth, it's still easy to clean as stated.The scale in comparison to a competitor's scale had the same reading so it's well calibrated... In my opinion the product is pretty nice, it does what it needs to do and it's compact. Having that one weight feature of combining lbs and oz simultaneously set's it apart. If your looking for a scale that will have a nice read out feature and is affordably priced, this is it."

3 The Best For Bakers My Weigh Baker's Math Kitchen Scale $39 Amazon See On Amazon For bakers, this kitchen scale comes out on top. That's because it's equipped with a percentage scale that allows you to weigh your ingredients in relation to the other measurements in your recipe. This comes in handy when multiplying or dividing recipes, or doing any sort of baker's math. It's also made of durable stainless steel that is easy to wipe clean, and can weigh in pounds, ounces, or kilograms. The digital reader is even backlit to allow you to easily read it any time of day or night. While this scale is the most expensive on this list, for serious bakers, this is the way to go. And, Amazon reviewers and critics alike are in agreement: This scale has a 4.6-star rating with over a thousand reviewers weighing in. What fans say: "So far, so good. This scale seems to be way more accurate for small (less than 10 gram) weighing. As a home bread baker, I may use 500 grams of flour, but only 7 grams of salt and 2 grams of yeast. With other scales, I would start weighing the salt by slowly adding it to a small container sitting on the scale and the weight wouldn't change. Not with this one. I can now add my salt or yeast and watch the readout climb by 1 gram. I should have bought this long ago. If you need accurate weights for small quantities, forget the cheap ($15-$20 range) scales and invest in this one."