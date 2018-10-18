If your dog isn't built for the cold, a coat can help keep them warm and comfortable when the temperature starts to drop. When shopping for the best dog coats for cold weather, you'll want durable material and high-quality fabrics. There are several factors to consider that will help you narrow down your needs:

Measure your dog: Making sure you buy the right size will go a long way in keeping your pup warm and comfortable. While most jackets are adjustable, you'll still want to measure your dog's neck, back, and chest, as these are key measurements used to determine sizing for most coats.

Making sure you buy the right size will go a long way in keeping your pup warm and comfortable. While most jackets are adjustable, you'll still want to measure your dog's neck, back, and chest, as these are key measurements used to determine sizing for most coats. Collar or harness? Some coats have an opening for a harness and some don’t, so keep that in mind when you're shopping around. If your pup uses a harness on walks, you'll need to make sure it's compatible with their new coat.

Take a look at the best dog jackets below to help your furry friend stay warm and cozy all winter long.

1 The Overall Best Dog Coat For Cold Weather Kuoser Cozy Waterproof Reversible Winter Coat $20 Amazon See On Amazon With a staggering 2,300-plus reviews on Amazon, this popular dog winter coat offers a stellar combination of features. First, it's water-resistant, with a polyester and terylene-cotton blend on the outer shell and a comfy fiber-filler inside. It's also reversible and comes in four different color combinations. Lightweight and windproof, this coat has an easy-to-close VELCRO strap and lots of room around the belly, so it's not too constricting. The one drawback is that it doesn’t have a slit on the back for a harness, so if your pup uses this type of leash, it may not be the best choice. Available Sizes: X-Small — XXX-Large

2 The Warmest Dog Coat Hurtta Pet Collection Summit Parka $80 Amazon See On Amazon If you live in an especially frigid climate, this is precisely the jacket you want to keep your pooch from getting cold. This warm dog coat is built for extreme temperatures, and even though it's not bulky, the fabric is excellent at retaining heat. Many reviewers on Amazon have confirmed that this coat is both warm and well-made. It has a high-neck, parka-style design that offers extra protection from the cold, making it perfect for hikes and other outdoor excursions. A coating of waterproof, fully-breathable Houndtex makes this coat a good option for snow and light rain, too. On top of that, the jacket showcases 3M reflectors to keep your dog highly visible at night. Due to its top-quality material, the price range for this coat varies more widely depending on size, with the smallest sizes starting at $34 and the largest sizes costing around $80. Available Sizes: 8-Inch — 35-Inch

3 The Most Lightweight Dog Coat Kurgo Loft Dog Jacket $35 Amazon See On Amazon This lightweight dog jacket offers plenty of insulation without all of the thickness and bulk. It achieves this through a ripstop material that's constructed with Microtomic and filled with cozy loft. This makes the coat great at trapping heat and maintaining a comfortable body temperature for your dog. The versatile jacket is water-resistant, reversible, and boasts reflective piping for safety and visibility at night. A well-placed zipper on the back offers access to clip on your dog’s harness or leash. On top of that, the coat is highly customizable — simply slide the hook-and-loop closure to make it fit perfectly. It comes in five colors and is 100 percent machine-washable. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large