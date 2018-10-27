In your search for the best dog jackets for winter, the first thing you'll need to keep in mind is the size of your dog. This may sound intuitive, but there's nothing worse than ordering an accessory for your pup only to find out it doesn't fit properly. Most jackets come with size requirements based on the back length and chest measurements of your dog, in addition to their weight.

Depending on the climate, you'll also want to consider what materials your pup needs. While dog jackets are constructed in many different designs, the warmest ones for cold weather will be made with a durable outer material like polyester to protect against the elements and stuffed with polyfill or lined with fleece for added warmth.

In my search, I repeatedly came across one jacket highly-praised by dog professionals and owners: the Weatherbeeta Parka 1200D. Thanks to its waterproof exterior, warm interior fleece materials, and adjustable straps, this dog jacket is a steal at under $50. However, for those looking for a velcro-free, budget-friendly, or an especially luxe dog jacket, you may want to consider the other options on the list as well.

Read on for a detailed look at some of the best dog jackets for winter you can buy to keep your pup warm and cozy all season long.

1 Best Overall, All Things Considered Weatherbeeta Parka 1200D Dog Coat $40 Amazon See On Amazon Weatherbeeta is one of the premiere manufacturers of warm accessories for dogs and horses, and this particular coat, the parka 1200D, has earned high marks and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Offered in back length sizes from 12 to 32 inches, this waterproof jacket has a warm polyfill lining with a durable exterior shell, reflective stripes for added visibility, and adjustable velcro chest and belly straps to make sure it fits your dog perfectly. It also features an opening on the back that allows accessibility to a harness, a major plus if you like to walk your dog with more than just a collar and leash. Available sizes: 12 - 32 inches (back length)

2 Best Velcro-Free Jacket Kurgo North Country Dog Winter Coat $45 Amazon See On Amazon Not every dog enjoys the feeling (or sound) of Velcro, and that's what makes this Kurgo dog jacket such an appealing option. It's entirely free of Velcro and instead relies on zippers and a belly buckle for a secure fit. Available in black, red, or light blue color options, this machine-washable jacket has a waterproof exterior and a cozy fleece lining. The coat also features a zippered opening on the back that gives access to a dog’s collar or harness, as well a removable flashing LED light on the trim that allows you to better see your dog in the dark. Some reviews note that this is a relatively light jacket that, while great for transitional seasons like fall and early spring, might not stand up to the dead of winter. But because it's constructed with a flexible and thin fleece lining, it can be worn over a sweater or another layer for added warmth during colder winter weather. Available sizes: XS - XL (15-inch - 45-inch chest size)

3 Best Budget Kuoser Reversible Dog Coat $17 Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling Kuoser dog jacket is affordably priced at $14 to $21, depending on the size, and can fit dogs from 4 to 100 pounds. It's made with polyester fleece fabric and closes around your dog's body with secure Velcro neck and chest straps. Best of all, it's reversible so your pup can rock multiple looks with two different pattern options. While the price can't be beat, note that the material is water resistant, not fully waterproof. If you live in an area where it rains or snows a lot, another option on this list might be a better pick. Available sizes: XS - 3XL (10-inch to 23-inch back length)