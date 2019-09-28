If you've experienced the dreaded door draft, then you know: It makes your home frigid in the winter, too hot in the summer, and can even allow bugs and other pests to sneak in. It also can cost you big time on your energy bill, as warm or cool air in your home leaks out underneath doors. Luckily, the best door draft stoppers are made out of durable materials like vinyl, silicone, and polyester, and can block out drafts, noise, and unwanted pests.

Before you buy, you'll want to consider the type of door you're trying to treat. If you're dealing with an outside door, you'll need a sturdy door draft stopper that can hold up to the elements. An outdoor-facing door stopper should be made of silicone, nylon, or vinyl that's durable enough to face snow and rain without deteriorating. On the other hand, if you're trying to keep cool or warm inside a room, a soft, weighted stopper will do the trick.

The rest is up to your own personal style. If you aren't into the idea of a thick, vinyl door draft stopper hanging out in your living room, you may want to opt for a most discreet plastic or silicone stopper that adheres directly to your door.

When it comes down to it, the thing that matters most when choosing the best door draft stopper for you is quality and durability. Here's a roundup of some of the best stoppers out there to help you narrow down your decision.

1. The Best For Indoors: MAGZO Padded Door Draft Stopper MAGZO Padded Door Draft Stopper $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this padded door stopper block out drafts, but it also muffles noise. It's made from durable polyester and is filled with glass beads to give it extra weight. And at more than 37 inches long, this stopper won't budge until you move it on your own. The combination of the soft padding and beads help block noise from drifting in and out of a room, and the dual loops at each end make it super easy to install and store this stopper. Just loop it around a doorknob or hook until you're ready to use it again tomorrow.

2. The Best For Outdoors: Evelots Draft Stopper Evelots Draft Stopper $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This double-sided draft stopper tackles the draft from both sides of the door. It measures 36 inches in length and features two thick foam inserts and a durable vinyl covering. The inserts cover the bottom of each side of a door while the vinyl slides easily across tile, hardwood, and carpet, alike. It's also extremely easy to clean — just run a wet washcloth over it and you're done. And the best part? You can use this stopper on both inside-facing and outside-facing doors.

3. The Most Discreet: MAGZO Silicone Door Draft Stopper MAGZO Silicone Door Draft Stopper $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a durable option that you can barely tell is there, this discreet silicone door stopper hits all the right marks. For one, it's ridiculously easy to install, and once it's on your door, you never have to remove it again. One side features a super-strong adhesive. Just peel away the protective sticker and place the stopper along the bottom of your door. That's it! The silicone keeps out the elements and keeps in the heat or cold air — and you can open and close your door without any interference. Because its minimal design just extends the length of your door to cover the gap between it and the floor, this is the most invisible door stopper on this list. It even comes in two sizes, 39 and 47 inches, and three neutral colors to match the color of your door.