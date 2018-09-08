If you need to fix a clogged pipe in your home, buying a drain snake can be an affordable and effective solution to a common household problem. Drain snakes (which can also be referred to as plumber's snakes or augers) are typically a step up from a plunger, that are still less expensive than calling a professional plumber to service your home. When researching the best drain snake for home use, it's important to consider how deep the obstruction is that you're hoping to clear, how big the drain is, and how much you're willing to spend on a DIY solution.

The average drain snake that you'll find for sale online or at a hardware store is designed to handle shallow residential shower and sink blockages, but if you are dealing with a stopped up toilet or an extra-deep clog, you may want to consider a more specialized or longer drain snake. Keep in mind that using a snake drain can take some practice to master, but the financial savings over time can make it worth the effort to learn how to operate one.

For an in-depth look at some of the best drain snake for home use tools you can buy, scroll through the options below.

1 The Best Basic Snake That's Only $9 MIBOW Drain Snake Cleaner $9 Amazon See On Amazon The bendable design of this inexpensive drain snake from MIBOW allows it to reach over 3 feet down into curved pipes. As you grip onto the silicone handle and give the tool a few twists, the burrs on the snake's steel spring cable latch onto the wads of hair and other material that may be blocking the pipe. You can then easily pull up the clog, dislodge it from the snake, and dispose of it. For less than $10, you won't find an easier to use tool to clear a drain.

2 A Snake That Won't Scratch Your Toilet Bowl Liquid-Plumr Toilet Snake $12 Amazon See On Amazon What makes this Liquid-Plumr snake unique from other products is that its spring coil is covered with a vinyl sleeve that prevents the porcelain of your toilet from being scratched as you maneuver the snake around the bowl. That way, you don't have to choose between having a functional toilet and a pristine-looking one. Like other drain snakes, you operate it by manually feeding the snake down into the pipe and then twirling the handle in a circular motion. The snake then grabs the clogged material, allowing you to pull it up and out the pipe.

3 An Extra-Long Option For Deeper Clogs Cobra Plumbing Drain Auger $23 Amazon See On Amazon When you have a deep-rooted clog, only an extra-long drain snake like this Cobra Plumbing one may be able to fix it. It has over 50 feet in length and is made of extra durable and rust-proof steel wire, ensuring that it can not only reach but pull up debris buried deep inside a long pipe. So whether you need to clear a basement floor drain or a backyard pipe, this heavy-duty drain snake is up to the task.