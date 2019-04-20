Micellar water is something like the unicorn of skin care products. It cleanses skin gently, removes makeup better than anything else, and never leaves any sort of oily, greasy residue behind. The best part is, you don't even have to rinse it off — and it's even gentle enough to use on your eyes. Being a pretty basic skin care product, micellar water shouldn't cost ton of money. In fact, I've yet to find a high-end formula that works better than the best drugstore micellar waters.

The majority of micellar waters are made with sensitive skin in mind, making them suitable for all types of skin. Most of these micellar waters work to lightly moisturize skin, too, so they're a great choice of cleanser if you're dealing with dryness. If you have skin that's more oily or acne-prone, you can also buy specific formulas that work doubly hard to unclog pores.

While one of the main touted benefits of micellar water is that you don't have to rinse it off, I (and many dermatologists) still recommend doing so if you're aiming for a proper cleanse, especially if you have acne-prone skin. And if you're using micellar water at night to remove a full face of makeup, then you definitely want to follow up with a cleanser, so as not to leave any makeup or oily residue behind.

Below, find a handful of the best affordable micellar waters you can buy online.

1. The Overall Best Drugstore Micellar Water For All Skin Types, Including Sensitive Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $14 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to drugstore micellar waters, there's really only one you need to know about: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water — a French pharmacy and makeup artist staple. This OG, cult-favorite, cleansing water that inspired dozens of copycat formulas from other mainstream drugstore brands is beloved around the world for its super gentle formula that leaves zero trace of residue behind. It removes everything from waterproof mascara to liquid lipstick, and it comes in a variety of formulas to treat different skin types: Sensibio, for sensitive skin; Sebium, for combination/oily skin; and Hydrabio, for dehydrated sensitive skin.

3. A No-Frills Option That Costs Even Less Simple Kind to Skin Micellar Cleansing Water $4 Amazon See On Amazon Simple prides itself on making, quite literally, simple products. Staying true to its name, this basic micellar water cleanses skin without any fancy bells and whistles. Safe for all skin types, including sensitive, it's fragrance-free, made of gentle ingredients, and costs just a few dollars. You might find that it doesn't remove makeup as well as the other micellar waters on this list, but for the first step in a cleansing regimen, it will do the job just fine.