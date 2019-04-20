The 4 Best Drugstore Micellar Waters
Micellar water is something like the unicorn of skin care products. It cleanses skin gently, removes makeup better than anything else, and never leaves any sort of oily, greasy residue behind. The best part is, you don't even have to rinse it off — and it's even gentle enough to use on your eyes. Being a pretty basic skin care product, micellar water shouldn't cost ton of money. In fact, I've yet to find a high-end formula that works better than the best drugstore micellar waters.
The majority of micellar waters are made with sensitive skin in mind, making them suitable for all types of skin. Most of these micellar waters work to lightly moisturize skin, too, so they're a great choice of cleanser if you're dealing with dryness. If you have skin that's more oily or acne-prone, you can also buy specific formulas that work doubly hard to unclog pores.
While one of the main touted benefits of micellar water is that you don't have to rinse it off, I (and many dermatologists) still recommend doing so if you're aiming for a proper cleanse, especially if you have acne-prone skin. And if you're using micellar water at night to remove a full face of makeup, then you definitely want to follow up with a cleanser, so as not to leave any makeup or oily residue behind.
Below, find a handful of the best affordable micellar waters you can buy online.
1. The Overall Best Drugstore Micellar Water For All Skin Types, Including Sensitive
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
$14
Amazon
When it comes to drugstore micellar waters, there's really only one you need to know about: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water — a French pharmacy and makeup artist staple. This OG, cult-favorite, cleansing water that inspired dozens of copycat formulas from other mainstream drugstore brands is beloved around the world for its super gentle formula that leaves zero trace of residue behind. It removes everything from waterproof mascara to liquid lipstick, and it comes in a variety of formulas to treat different skin types: Sensibio, for sensitive skin; Sebium, for combination/oily skin; and Hydrabio, for dehydrated sensitive skin.
2. A Cheaper Micellar Water That Works Similarly
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water
$6
Amazon
Garnier was one of the first American drugstore brands to introduce micellar water, and they created this line of SkinActive micellar waters that greatly resemble Bioderma's — but cost a bit less. Like Bioderma, the line contains three different formulas to suit different skin types and needs: one for all skin types, including sensitive; one for oily skin; and one specifically made to remove waterproof makeup. I still find Bioderma's micellar waters to be superior, as they feel gentler and more like water on skin, and they also remove makeup better. But if you're on a budget, Garnier's SkinActive line is a great choice.
3. A No-Frills Option That Costs Even Less
Simple Kind to Skin Micellar Cleansing Water
$4
Amazon
Simple prides itself on making, quite literally, simple products. Staying true to its name, this basic micellar water cleanses skin without any fancy bells and whistles. Safe for all skin types, including sensitive, it's fragrance-free, made of gentle ingredients, and costs just a few dollars. You might find that it doesn't remove makeup as well as the other micellar waters on this list, but for the first step in a cleansing regimen, it will do the job just fine.
4. A Splurge-Worthy Pick From A French Drugstore Brand
NUXE Micellar Cleansing Water with Rose Petals for Sensitive Skin
$24
Amazon
For a more luxurious pick that's still affordable, try this micellar water from French brand NUXE. While some Americans might think of NUXE as more of a prestige brand, it's actually sold in drugstores across France. Not only does the bottle look luxurious, but the rose water formula leaves your skin feeling clean and smelling fresh. It also helps prevent dryness, with multiple reviewers raving about how it was the only product that was able to eliminate skin-flaking for good.
"I have extremely sensitive skin, and could never really find a good product that both cleansed my skin and prevented dryness," one fan writes. "When I started using NUXE Micellar Cleansing Water, I was initially amazed at how well it worked at removing makeup, and how gentle it was — I could even use it on my eyes... I can quite honestly say that this has been the greatest beauty product investment I have ever made."
