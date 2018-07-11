Without spending a lot, you can still get a solid pair of earbuds with amazing features like built-in microphones, waterproof functionality, and noise-canceling technology. In fact, if you're in the market for one of the best earbuds under $50 with a microphone, there are a ton of great options.

But, as you choose, keep in mind which features, besides a microphone, you're looking for. You should consider sound quality, function, and overall wearability before you buy. For example, if you have smaller ears and struggle to find a pair that stays snug in your ear, you should opt for earbuds with soft silicone tips available in multiple sizes, so you can match perfectly to your ear.

If you want to be able to talk while you're out for a run, consider a sweat-proof option designed specifically for athletes. Or if you want high-powered sound while you're taking phone calls during work, take a look at earbuds made with noise-canceling technology (yes, they exist for under $50!).

Here are some of the best earbuds under $50 with a microphone out there. This way you can easily take your calls while you're on the go, and have a durable and budget-friendly pair of earbuds for every other moment of your life, as well.

1 The Best Earbuds, All Things Considered Amazon Symphonized NRG 3.0 Earbuds Wood In-Ear Headphones $22 Amazon Buy Now With a unique comfort fit and premium sound quality at a great price, Symphonized's handcrafted earbuds hit all the right notes. Made from all-natural materials, these earbuds harness the natural acoustic qualities of wood to produce crystal-clear audio. This set also features custom silicone ear tips that come in three sizes so you can find the perfect fit for you, plus they also significantly reduce ambient noise. Use the voice command option to control volume, answer and end calls, and skip songs on your playlist. Plus, they're are compatible with just about any device. At $22, these earbuds are a total steal.

2 The Best Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon TaoTronics Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $20 Amazon Buy Now These noise-canceling wireless earbuds by TaoTronics are perfect for anyone looking for a pair that will stay put. Their ingenious partial hook clings to the outside of your ear without being too restrictive, and the built-in magnets in the earbuds help you keep track of them without shoving them in a pocket or purse. Just snap the earbuds together and wear them like a necklace when you're on the go, then unsnap and pop them back in your ears when you're ready to jam out again. You can actively listen to up to five hours of music or set them on standby for up to 175 hours before they need to be recharged again. On top of that, the microphone is noise-canceling so it reduces background noise to clearly pick up your voice commands.

3 The Best Sweat-Proof Earbuds Amazon Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Sports Earphones $40 Amazon Buy Now While Soundcore's sports earbuds are twice as expensive as the bluetooth earbuds above, they feature a few key upgrades that make them a solid investment. First, the earbuds themselves are coated in hydrophobic latex that wicks away moisture, and the headphones feature an IPX-7 rating for their waterproof capabilities. In others words, these are the best waterproof and sweat-proof option (they can actually be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes and still work). They also feature an impressive 12-hour playtime, so you can take this pair out with you for the entire day without having to worry about recharging. For extra customization, you can even adjust the length of the cord on your neck to make sure the microphone's seated at the most comfortable place for you. Bonus: These earbuds also come with four sets of ear tips in multiple sizes, a carrying pouch, and carabiner.