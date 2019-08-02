Whether it’s a big family gathering or a group of close friends, the best easy card games will be both enjoyable and entertaining for everyone. From matching colors to making your own memes, there are a wide variety of card games to choose from. To narrow down your best option, you’ll want to first consider both the age range and the size of your group.

If you're playing with a mix of kids and adults, you can't go wrong with a familiar classic that's quick to learn and appropriate for all ages, like Uno. On the other hand, if you are strictly looking for card games for adults, you might be better off with something a bit edgier, like Cards Against Humanity or What Do You Meme?, two riotous games that are recommended for ages 17 and older.

And while it may seem obvious, nothing can throw a wrench in your fun like trying to play a game that isn't sized right for your group. For larger gatherings, you’ll want to find something fast-paced where everyone has enough playing time. And while it can be tough to find a game that's exciting for just two players, I've included two options below that are perfect for more intimate game nights.

To help you find the best game for any occasion, I’ve read through Amazon reviews and researched dozens of options. My picks range from family-friendly classics to rowdy card games for adults, but all of them are engaging, easy to understand, and offer a good amount of playing time.

1. The Overall Best: Uno Mattel Games Uno Tin $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Recommended age: 7 and up Number of players: 2 or more What makes it great: Suitable for kids and adults alike, Mattel's Uno is one of the most classic games of all time, and for good reason. Fast-paced and fun, players match cards by either numbers or colors. The most coveted cards are the "wild" cards, which can be matched with anything. The first player to have one card left must shout "Uno" to make their victory official. With 112 cards in total, this game can work for nearly any group size. While it does involve a little strategizing, it's simple to learn and perfect for never-ending fun. What fans say: "Classic game. It should be in any parent/children game night. Easy rules so even younger children catch on quickly. We have a 11 year old and she likes this game."

2. The Best Two-Player Game: Blink Mattel Games Blink $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Recommended age: 7 and up Number of players: 2 What makes it great: For another fast-paced and reflex-based game that works for two players, Blink is an amazing option. The first player to get rid of their pile of cards by matching colors, shapes, and numbers wins. While this card game is simple enough for most ages to get on board, it won't really work well for more than two players. So if you're planning for a larger group, you may want to consider another pick. What fans say: "I love this game- it is easy to play and learn. It goes by quickly so you don't necessarily need to have a lot of time on your hands. Its great mental stimulus and can get super competitive!"

3. The Most Popular Game On Amazon: Cards Against Humanity Cards Against Humanity $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Recommended age: 17 and up Number of players: 4 or more What makes it great: For larger groups made up of adults, Cards Against Humanity can definitely break the ice. With over 33,000 reviews and close to a five-star rating, this game is known for making even the shyest person cut loose. The instructions are simple: one player draws a black card, which features a question or a fill-in-the-blank statement, and the other players respond using one of their white cards, which have possible responses. During each round, the black card gets awarded to the person with the best white card response, and the player with the most black cards at the end is the winner. The set includes 500 white cards and 100 black cards for plenty of variety. You can even switch up the rules if you want. Just be sure to note that this game is definitely NSFW. What fans say: "Cards Against Humanity is a very interesting and fun game to play with friends with lots of different types of humor. Honestly I heard about the game and thought it would be nice to try it out but it surpassed my expectations and every time I have a blast playing this game with friends."

4. The Best For Parties: What Do You Meme? What Do You Meme? $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Recommended age: 17 and up Number of players: 3 or more What makes it great: If you're looking for a game to keep the party going, What Do You Meme? is a great choice. The rules are simple: the group is shown a photo card (aka a meme), and each player has to respond with one of their caption cards. For each round, there is a new judge to pick the winning caption. With over 75 photo cards and 435 caption cards, the playing time can go anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes. To really mix things up, you can even use your own photos to play with the caption cards. Perfect for larger parties with friends, you can count on this NSFW game to provide a ton of laughter. What fans say: "I was browsing the internet for a fun group card game that wasn’t Cards Against Humanity when I came across this gem. My family and I dabble heavily into memes so I knew this would be a great fit. I planned a party specifically set around playing this and when the day finally came, it was totally worth it. Every round there was so much laughter we couldn’t speak. The [mature] content cards are separated from the rest of the deck but she shuffled them in and it was great."