Kitchen tools that are annoying to clean might make you reconsider using them at all. A food processor doesn’t have to be one of them. Preparing a meal with an easy-to-clean food processor is like having an extra set of hands, yet still manages to keep clean-up to a minimum.

Look For Smart Designs

Though pretty much all parts of food processors are top-shelf dishwasher-safe (except for the motor base), some will be easier to clean than others. Whether you have a dishwasher at home or not, you will appreciate a food processor that disassembles easily and has few nooks and crannies to trap food. It's also helpful to choose a food processor with a closed-off handle to avoid trapping food or particles from the dishwasher inside (a common complaint among food processor owners); but if food finds its way in this hard-to-reach area, I've also included a cleaning brush set below to easily get it out.

Take Advantage of Accessories

Some processors come with extra accessories (like blades or grating discs), as well as conveniently wide feed chutes, that can cut down on time chopping before processing, which could also eliminate the cleanup time needed for washing another knife or cutting board. Food processors that store accessories inside the bowl when not in use, or have cord storage at the base, are also convenient features that make tidying up simpler.

Below are the best easy-to-clean food processors to add to your kitchen, including some with thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best: An Easy-To-Clean Food Processor That Foodies Love KitchenAid Food Processor (7 Cup) $100 | Amazon See on Amazon This 7-cup food processor checks a lot of boxes when it comes to being low-maintenance. Food & Wine reported this is Kitchenaid's easiest-to-clean food processor yet for its smart design. The sealed bowl is leak resistant, the handle is closed off, and there's no "hole" in the middle of the bowl, which reduces leaks and trapped food. USA Today also found this pick especially easy to use; the bowl doesn't require twisting into place like others, and the latched lid means you can find a better spot for it in the dishwasher. The bowl and the included accessories (standard s-blade and medium slicing/shredding disc) are also dishwasher safe. The design is compact, and accessories store right in the bowl, while the cord wraps under the base. Reviewers note this food processors works quietly on high, low, or pulse settings. Illuminated LED controls are a nice bonus feature. This pick comes in four colors, including black, red and silver. A helpful review: “I've had other KitchenAid food processors before. I'm actually switching to this one instead of my 12 cup because it's easier to clean and is more sanitary. I just couldn't get the nastiness out of the groves of the other one! this one comes apart basically all the way, and I can actually sanitize it! essential when cooking! very happy.”

2. The Cult Favorite: A Budget-Friendly Food Processor With More Than 12,500 Reviews Hamilton Beach Compact Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper (8 Cup) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon The Hamilton Beach food processor is wildly popular with more than 12,500 reviews, including more than 1,000 reporting it’s easy to clean. All of its removable parts are dishwasher safe, but it's a breeze to hand wash, too. One shopper commented, “I wash mine by hand daily. It is very easy to clean and is used everyday.” Reviewers also explained that this pick is easy to clean, in part, because it’s so quick to assemble and take apart. This 8-cup processor is compact for storage, as the lid can be flipped and stored in the bowl. A standard chopping s-blade is included along with a slice/shred disc. This appliance features two speeds, plus pulse, and a large feed chute (about 2 inches wide according to reviewers) that comfortably fits a block of cheese. The one caveat: the handle on this one may trap bits of food, so you'll want to snag a bottle brush set for easy cleaning. A helpful review: “[...] Clean up is a breeze. All the parts come apart very easily and are all large enough that I feel like I can get into all of the nooks and crevices. [...]”

3. A Large Capacity Option With Tons Of Useful Accessories Braun Food Processor (12 Cup) $164 | Amazon See on Amazon The large capacity, 12-cup Braun food processor is also much loved with a 4.5-star-rating with more than 1,000 reviews from shoppers who commented this one is quiet, powerful, and easy to clean. All removable parts are dishwasher safe, and reviewers who have used other food processors note this one's closed-off handle won't trap food at all. Plus, this food processor allows for far more precision with 15 speeds; it also has a pulse option. Dozens of reviewers have noted they're impressed with Braun, and commented that other brands, including Cuisinart and KitchenAid, don't "hold a candle to this machine." This large capacity pick comes with lots of attachments in addition to the standard s-blade, including a coarse and fine shredding inserts, a grating insert, a fine slicing insert, a whipping attachment, a kneading hook, a citrus press, and a chopper attachment — and even a protective cover for the blade. The one caveat: the chute width is smaller than others on this list. While no exact dimensions are listed, reviewers estimated it's about 1.5 to 2 inches wide. A helpful review: "It's very easy to clean and unlike my trusty old [Cuisinart], doesn't have little openings in the handle of the bowl that let food get trapped in and mold. And finally, yes, it really does process 9 cups of liquid without making a mess. That's thanks to a wonderful design of the center spout that goes all the way to the top. This processor is perfect for my large family."

4. Worth The Splurge: A 2-in-1 Food Processor For Ultimate Versatility Breville Sous Chef Food Processor (16 Cup) $369 | Amazon See on Amazon You no longer have to choose between a mini food processor and a large food processor. By investing in this Breville Sous Chef Food Processor, you get a powerful motor base with both a 16-cup bowl and a 2.5-cup bowl that can be used interchangeably. It's a versatile workhorse you'll use constantly. A silicone seal reduces leaks when processing liquid ingredients and the handle is closed off to prevent debris getting lodged in. The manufacturer recommends occasionally using the dishwasher for removable parts and recommends washing by hand regularly. With a 4.5-star rating and more than 1,700 reviews, shoppers commented it's easy to wipe clean because it doesn't have as many hard-to-reach corners that trap food like some other processors. Its rubber feet add stability, and the wide 5.5-inch chute means you can often forgo the cutting board and add vegetables whole, like potatoes for french fries. You'll also love using the LCD display with a timer that can count down or up. This pick comes with two food pushers, a spatula, five multi-functional discs and three blades, as well as an accessory storage box that can be stored horizontally or vertically depending on cabinet space. Choose from four colors, including red and brushed silver. A helpful review: “[...] The outside of the unit is super easy to clean (it doesn't seem to have a bunch of nooks and crannies like my “the other major brand” did so it's an easy wipe down). I actually think the bowl is easier to clean as well because the chute is a single opening (unlike the “the other major brand” that has the double opening which has to be taken apart). [...]”