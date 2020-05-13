Filing away calluses with graters and pumice stones can feel like you're doing more for your arm muscles than your feet. Unlike those manual options, the best electric callus removers use replaceable roller heads that spin at high speeds (1,800 or more RPMs is ideal) to remove dry skin as you glide the device softly across your feet. They also come in both cordless and corded options, and which you choose will come down to its features.

The rechargeable, cordless callus removers are convenient to use in the shower (tip: look for an IPX7 waterproof rating to ensure your entire device can go completely underwater) or when an outlet isn't available. On the other hand, a corded pick, though less mobile, is worth considering if you've got chronic calluses that will need a little bit of tough love — there's no battery life to worry about and the extra power enables more advanced design elements like heads that can also move laterally.

Corded or not, the speed of the motor on these grooming tools is calculated as revolutions or rotations per minute (RPMs), and that figure — along with the coarseness of the roller — will determine how efficiently the tool will work. An RPM of just under 2,000 will be sufficient for most people to remove dead skin. Anything above that will give you faster results if you have thick calluses.

Whichever device you choose, make sure to set up your grooming station in an easy-to-clean area, as dry skin particles will fly off your feet. And don't forget to give your feet some TLC in the form of a foot cream once you're done.

Peruse the best electric callus removers below and find the right tool to add to your foot care arsenal.

1. The Overall Best Electric Callus Remover Pritech Electric Callus Remover $26 | Amazon See On Amazon RPMs: 2200 (high speed), 1900 (low speed) The cordless and rechargeable Pritech callus remover comes with three rollers (light, coarse, and extra coarse) so you can go to work on hardened heels as well do gentle exfoliation on your entire foot. The callus remover also has two speed settings and pressure-sensitive technology that will protect skin from irritation. The device takes up to eight hours to fully charge and lasts through 45 minutes of uninterrupted use. Use on dry or wet feet— even in the shower — as the callus remover has an IPX7 waterproof rating. With more than 1,500 Amazon ratings, this multifunctional device is a crowd favorite. Fan praise: "I suffer from cracked heels and I used to take a regular nail filer and file my heels for days at a time to get it smooth. This thing does days of filing in minutes! And the smoothness! I can't get over it!!!!"

2. The Most Affordable Callus Remover Emjoi Micropedi Nano $13 | Amazon See On Amazon RPMs: 1,800 This battery-operated callus remover is under $15 but still gets the job done. Though it doesn't come with additional rollers, you can still easily purchase refills. Plus, it's one-speed setting is still comparable to those of pricier exfoliators, with similar results, with one reviewer noting, "it does all the work with little effort." The ergonomic, palm-sized device gives you great control and it's even accepted by The American Podiatric Medical Association. Note: The two required AA batteries are not included, and per the manufacturer, this model can be used on dry or slightly damp skin (the device itself is not waterproof). Fan praise: "I love it! I never dreamed I had so much buildup on my heels. I was amazed as I could get around the balls of my feet, toes and even in between ball and toes in the bend. I even ordered an extra because I never want to be without one."

3. A High-Tech Callus Remover Worth The Splurge Emjoi Micro-Pedi 3D POWER Callus Remover $50 | Amazon See On Amazon RPMs: 1,800 With its 3D-like buffing — during operation, it rotates 360 degrees and oscillates side to side— this callus remover is worth the higher price tag. Besides its high-tech movement capability, the other standout extra is the manufacturer's patented soft, flexible rollers that were designed to curve and hug your foot while it removes jagged skin. And just like the other Emjoi pick above, it has also been accepted by The American Podiatric Medical Association. If there's one downside, it's that this remover only works with a cord, which means it's not waterproof and you can only use it on dry skin, but its unique features are worth the minor inconvenience. Two classic/coarse rollers are included with each purchase, but you can also buy additional rollers in extra coarse for super thick calluses. Fan praise: "I upgraded my older Emjoi MicroPedi to this one and love it! Having a cord is so much better than having to buy batteries and so much more powerful. I like how it not only rotates but also vibrates side to side. This is a great purchase!"

4. A Lightweight Remover To Take On The Go Own Harmony Electric Callus Remover $30 | Amazon See On Amazon RPMs: 2,000 Weighing only 0.7 ounces, the Own Harmony callus remover is light as a feather but still can go to town on your hardened feet with two different speed options. Though the manufacturer doesn't specify the difference between the two settings, the device's motor produces 2,000 rotations per minute. The callus remover has an open design on one side, making it easier to get into hard to reach places around your toes. This model powers up with the included USB cord and lights up to let you know when it's fully charged (which takes up to three hours). Each foot file comes with three rollers and a cleaning brush. Though the device itself is water-resistant, for best results, it's recommended to use on clean, dry skin only. Fan praise: "Awesome. Best option I have used. This thing is an animal. Doesn't look like much, but it's a powerhouse. Highly recommend this unit."