In the hunt for one of the best electric grills for steaks, you'll stumble upon a lot of grills that advertise quick heat times and offer a ton of grilling space. But, because electric grills don't reach as high of temperatures as their gas or charcoal counterparts, the best ones for steak will be able to heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit so that you can cook steaks well (or well done).

However, heat settings can prove tricky to determine, as certain models don't advertise specific temperatures in favor of a 1, 2, 3, numbered dial. Grills with a numbered (or numberless) dial can still be great options, so long as the temperature settings reach high enough.

Electric grills are a particularly good choice for indoor spaces because they don't require fire to heat and cook food. But, if you prefer to barbecue outside, there are high-quality grills safe for use outdoors, and even versatile models that can be used both inside and out.

Lastly, consider how much space you'll need. If you're cooking for a large group, you'll want something that can fit additional steaks. Not only will the size of the cooking surface impact your overall decision, but you'll also want to purchase a grill that you have space to store, whether that be a compact tabletop model, or a larger standing grill.

For an in-depth look at some of the best electric grills for steaks that you can buy, keep scrolling.

1 Best Overall, All Things Considered George Foreman 15 Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill $72 Amazon This grill can be used both indoors and outdoors, offers the most cooking space for the price, and has a removable stand so you can use it as a tabletop or a standing grill. See On Amazon How Much Cooking Space: 240-inch surface area What's Great About It: Because of its removable stand, this George Foreman electric grill can be used both as a tabletop grill indoors, or as a standing grill outside. That means you can grill up some steaks for a parking lot tailgating party one day, and then bring it inside and cook an intimate dinner for two. It also boasts 240 inches of nonstick coated grilling space, five temperature settings, and an impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon, all for a reasonable price. What Fans Say: "Couldn't have bought a better electric grill. This does it all, from cooking bacon and burgers to slow cooking steaks. Best of all it's easy to clean. Pop everything apart, wash it, and you're done."

2 Most Affordable Elite Gourmet Indoor Grill $28 Amazon For under $30, this tabletop grill offers a good amount of grill space, and reviewers love how quickly and evenly it cooks steaks. See On Amazon How Much Cooking Space: 154-inch surface area Why It’s Great: Although it may not be as durable as pricier models, this Elite Gourmet indoor grill has impressed shoppers with its ability to heat up quickly and evenly and cook steaks to perfection. The round grilling surface is approximately 154 inches in area, giving you plenty of room to cook steaks and veggies on, and it also comes with a glass lid to allow you to view the food while it’s cooking. For less than $30, what more could you ask for? The Tradeoff: Reviewers have noted that this grill is fairly shallow and the lid won’t fit over tall food items. The nonstick grill pan also must be hand washed. What Fans Say: "This is the best indoor grill I have ever used and the easiest to clean. [I] love that it has a lid and a temperature control dial. I have cooked steaks and pork chops. They turn out tender and perfect every time."

3 Most Cooking Space Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Electric Grill $203 Amazon This outdoor grill offers up the most cooking space, a whopping 320 inches. While the price is a bit higher than others on this list, Char-Broil has been making high-quality grills for almost 75 years. See On Amazon How Much Cooking Space: 320-inch surface area Why It’s Great: This Char-Broil electric grill is one of the largest electric models around and provides 320 inches of cooking space (240 inches of grilling space plus an 80-inch warming rack), allowing you to cook multiple large steaks at once. It utilizes infrared heat technology and five temperature settings to perfectly cook food without drying it out. It’s also designed like a traditional grill and has wheels to help you move it around. Best of all, Amazon reviewers have given it a big thumbs-up with an average rating of 4.4 stars. The Tradeoff: Please note that this product does release a little smoke and should only be used outdoors. What Fans Say: "This is the perfect deck patio grill….With the infrared heat, the food retains moisture and the meats are more tender and flavorful. A cinch to put together too."