End grain cutting boards are typically constructed from small pieces of wood arranged in a checkerboard pattern, with the fibers facing up so you can truly appreciate the details in the grain. But the best end grain cutting boards are more than just aesthetically appealing. Many cooks prefer this style of cutting board because it is resistant to cuts, nicks, and scratches.

End grain boards are considered to be "self-healing" because their fibers absorb the impact of the knife blade, allowing scratches to close back up over time. That said, they aren't totally invincible. Since end grain boards are porous, which means that they absorb more liquid, they need to be cleaned shortly after use. And as with any wood cutting board, routine oiling is a must.

End grain boards can be made from different types of wood:

is a common option, and is known for being super hard and durable. Walnut is also a highly regarded wood for cutting boards, and it’s usually darker than maple, so some find it more visually appealing.

and have become increasingly popular because they tend to be budget-friendly. Bamboo is another option, but I left it off this list because it’s so hard that it can damage your knives.

Beyond variations in wood, you'll notice that end grain boards come in a couple of different styles:

are usually thinner and lighter, which means they are easy to move around the kitchen. However, this also means they're more prone to sliding around during use. Cutting boards are ideal for day-to-day tasks like slicing and dicing. Butcher blocks, also known as chopping blocks, are a much thicker and heavier type of board. Butcher blocks are intended for heavy-duty tasks like cutting meat. Many people keep these boards permanently displayed on their kitchen surfaces, rather than trying to move the heavy blocks back and forth from cabinet to counter.

Finally, there are a few nice features you might want to look for in a board, like grooves around the edge of a cutting board help contain the liquid runoff from any particularly juicy foods, or rubber feet that help prevent a cutting from sliding around.

Since end grain cutting boards are typically an investment, it's important to research before you buy. In this case, I did the research for you, so that you can be sure you're getting the best end grain cutting boards and blocks on Amazon.

1. A Large Maple Chopping Block Michigan Maple Block Maple End Grain Chopping Block $154 | Amazon See On Amazon This Michigan Maple Block end grain chopping block is sure to be a showpiece in your kitchen, thanks to its checkered maple wood construction. With a size of 20 by 15 inches and a thickness of 3-1/2 inches, it's definitely a bigger cutting board — and it weighs a hefty 28 pounds to boot. This means you'll be able to fit a lot of food on the chopping block, and it won't slide around too much while you work. It's also NSF-certified, so you can feel confident it's a safe surface to prep ingredients. Amazon reviewers were impressed by the sheer beauty and utility of this pick, giving it a 4.2-star rating overall among 240 and growing reviews. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is a beautiful and heavy end-grain cutting board. I use it for cutting up chickens and other meat for my dogs, as well as every day kitchen work. It is solid and provides a spectacular cutting surface. It has taken many blows from the cleaver and still works excellent for smooth, even slicing. It is large and it is heavy."

2. A Walnut Wood Cutting Board Sonder Los Angeles End Grain Walnut Wood Cutting Board $90 | Amazon See On Amazon The Sonder Los Angeles end grain cutting board boasts many features that will make your food prep easier. On one side, three built-in compartments can hold different ingredients as you work, while on the other, a groove catches liquid before it drips off the board. Small rubber feet on both sides allow the board to effectively grip a wet countertop, and inner handles make for easier transport. With all of this in mind, it makes sense that Amazon reviewers give this pick a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, among 600 and growing reviews. The end grain cutting board is made of black walnut, and is crafted in the U.S. It’s 17 by 13 inches in size, with a thickness of 1.5 inches and a weight just shy of 9 pounds. This makes it rather heavy for its size, but perfectly manageable according to reviewers. If you prefer other types of wood, this board is also available in teak or acacia wood and in four different sizes ranging from 16 by 12 inches to 18 by 14. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I was thoroughly surprised with the performance of this board. [...] As a chef, a super luxury looking/feeling cutting board is always a pleasure to have. This Alfred board hit every spot for me. Aside from the color, the wood is so smooth, and It can with stand a lot of pressure from high volume chopping. The rubber feet on each of the corners really prevent any board movement and gives you an overall secure feeling. [...] I recommend this board for home use and in a professional kitchen. It is an absolutely stellar product and It shows in its thoughtfulness. It would make a great gift for a home cook, chef, food blogger, food stylist, or wood enthusiast."

3. A Square Acacia Cutting Board Ironwood Oslo End Grain Square Utility Board $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The square shape of this Ironwood end grain cutting board is unique and undeniably eye-catching. The board is made from acacia wood, which is a quality wood that’s surprisingly budget-friendly. Amazon reviewers report that they love how multifunctional the board can be. It performs fantastically as a cutting board, but it also makes a lovely serving board for crackers, cheese, and other snacks in a party setting. Reviewers on the site give this pick a 4.2-star rating, among 670 and growing reviews. The 12-inch by 12-inch cutting board isn’t quite as tall as the other picks on this list, at just 1 inch thick. However, the thinner board is also fairly light at just 2.62 pounds, making it easier to clean and store, though you'll have to be careful that it stays put while you're chopping away. If you have different size, shape, or design preferences, this cutting board comes in several other acacia wood end grain varieties, including a heavy butcher block and a grooved rectangular cutting board. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Bought this as a gift for my future mother in law( who somehow is difficult to buy for) and she loved it!! It’s beautifully made and designed . It’s packaged well with bubble wrap fitter around it so well I left it in the bubble wrap. You can use it as a tray to serve cheese or fruit on as well- it is that beautiful! It has a sturdy and well portioned size! Definitely would purchase again!"