Launched in 1997, Estée Lauder’s Double Wear foundation has developed quite a cult following. And when one examines the reasons for this love affair, the list is long: It offers buildable, lightweight medium-to-full coverage in 56 shades that promises to last for 24 hours with no need for touch-ups. I know, impressive, right? Furthermore, Double Wear is waterproof, heat-resistant, and mattifying. But while Double Wear checks a lot of boxes for a dynamite foundation, perhaps the only thing that’s not to like is the price ($43 for an ounce). The good news is, the best Estée Lauder Double Wear alternatives can give you smooth coverage and long wear times with a much lower price tag.

However, when you’re on the hunt for a good drugstore alternative, remember to look for products that check the same boxes as the original Double Wear. That means the coverage should be lightweight yet buildable, and it needs to wear smoothly and for hours on end while requiring little to no touching up throughout the day. Plus, a wide range of shades is always essential.

To help you out, I’ve compiled a list of fan-favorite Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation alternatives, and they're all less than $15. I've also included an alternative to the Double Wear Stay-In-Place Flawless Wear concealer.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Double Wear Alternative L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Like Estée Lauder's Double Wear, L'Oréal Infallible’s Fresh Wear foundation provides waterproof coverage that’s resists sweating and transfer for up to 24 hours. L'Oréal’s lightweight and buildable medium-to-full coverage formula is available in dozens of shades, and while it may yield a slightly less matte finish than Double Wear, it leaves skin feeling fresh and hydrated. What’s more, users have said that this foundation formula doesn’t oxidize and change color throughout the day. A rave review: “This foundation is my holy grail. I love that it doesn’t look cakey, in fact, it really looks like my skin but better because it blends and sinks in so seamlessly. [...] If it wasn’t a waste, I would throw out all my other foundations. This foundation is a must-try!”

2. The Best Budget Double Wear Alternative Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup $6 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, Maybelline's Fit Me matte foundation is a strong contender, especially at under $10 for an ounce. Ideal for normal to oily skin, this oil-free formula with mattifying clay offers 40 shades of lightweight, buildable medium coverage that, according to the brand, will last all day. Those with normal to dry skin though, might prefer the slightly more satiny finish of the brand's Dewy + Smooth foundation. A rave review: “One of my favorite drug store foundations. It blends so easily [...] goes on great, and gives amazing coverage. I love that it doesn't slide or move around throughout the day. It doesn't make me oily either, and that's a win in my books.”

3. A Cult-Favorite Foundation For Oily & Combination Skin Revlon ColorStay Foundation For Combination/Oily Skin $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Those with oily and combo skin looking for 24-hour wear would be smart to consider this cult-favorite Revlon Colorstay foundation which comes in more than 40 shades of buildable medium-to-full coverage. Compared to the first pick, this oil-free formula yields a more matte finish. With over 3,000 five-star ratings, users seem smitten, and some have even noted how well Revlon’s formula stacks up against Double Wear. A rave review: “[I] used to buy Estee Lauder double wear because I like medium to full coverage, and I like the longevity of the product. I am now on a budget, and it took me weeks to find an equivalent that is much cheaper. Not only is the color spot on, which I have the hardest time finding my match, but it lasts all day. I can wear it with or without a primer, with or without a powder, and it is perfect. If you are looking for something that is good quality at a good price, this is it.”

4. This Vegan Full-Coverage Foundation That Comes In 45 Shades NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation $12 | Amazon See On Amazon NYX’s Can’t Stop Won’t Stop foundation, is a highly pigmented formula that goes on smoothly and works overtime to deliver long-wearing matte coverage for up to 24-hours. Suitable for all skin types, including normal, oily, combination, and sensitive skin, this waterproof foundation is available in 45 shades with a plentiful selection of cool, warm, and neutral undertones. Although lightweight, this formula provides full coverage, and there’s no annoying transfer. Plus, NYX is a cruelty-free brand, the only one of this list that is. A rave review: “What can I say about NYX. I love, love, love NYX, and feel you get quality makeup at a bargain price. [...] The color stays the same throughout the day, with no oxidation. [...] It doesn't smear or come off on stuff or feel sticky, which I really love. Another thing, although the formula is extremely stay put, my skin is not dried out when I wear it."