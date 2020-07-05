Finding the right products to treat your eczema can already be difficult, but when flareups occur on a delicate spot like your eyelids, they present a whole other set of challenges. To treat flaky patches without further irritating skin, the best eye creams for eczema will be 100% fragrance-free and made with moisturizing ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid. "The ceramides help restore and repair the skin around the eyes and the hyaluronic acid safely hydrates this delicate area," explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman, M.D., with whom Bustle spoke for this article. Bonus points if they has the seal of approval from the The National Eczema Association.

The first step in finding the right eye cream for you is understanding how this form of atopic dermatitis crept into your eyelids in the first place. "People with eczema on the eyelids are usually people that are very allergic and have a family or personal history of seasonal allergies," Dr. Jaliman tells Bustle. For that reason, an eye cream that's free of fragrance, dyes, and other known allergens is a must to calm red, itchy, or flaky skin. For the most severe cases of itch, look for products housed in airtight packaging to prevent bacteria and allergens from getting inside.

Another thing to remember with eczema is that it's typically the result of your skin barrier's inability to to retain moisture. So a cream that's formulated with ingredients that work to reinforce your barrier's ability to lock in moisture, like niacinamide or ceramides, will be the most adept at combatting dryness. In addition, niacinamide is excellent for calming inflamed skin and reducing redness.

Now that you know what to look for in a remedy for the irritation around your eyes, you'll be sure to find relief with one of the best creams for eyelid eczema, below.

1. The Best Eye Cream & All-Over Moisturizer For Eczema Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream (5 Ounces) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Though it's not specifically indicated for use on the eyes, this moisturizer from Eucerin checks all of the right eczema-fighting boxes, including rave reviews from Amazon shoppers with eyelid flareups. The formula's ceramides work to reinforce the skin’s natural protective barrier to lock in moisture and prevent dryness and irritation, while colloidal oatmeal and licorice root help keep skin soothed and protected. You can use this fragrance-, dye-, and steroid-free lotion anywhere, including on the sensitive skin of babies. The cream has more than 1,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, and per ounce, is the most affordable option on this list. Reviewer praise: "This is miraculous! Got rid of my eye lid rash in two days without causing any irritation. I had been trying different products for the last three months without results. Some of them even burned. I am so glad I found this! I just had to apply a little tiny bit at night and my rash was almost gone the first morning, completely gone the second one. Definitely recommended."

2. The Best Eye Cream For Itchy Eyelids Eau Thermale Avène XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Balm (6.7 Ounces) $48 | Amazon See On Amazon This Avène balm gets the seal of approval from the National Eczema Association and Dr. Jaliman, who loves that the cream is full of so many beneficial moisturizing ingredients, including glycerin, which is known for its hydrating properties. The balm's patented I-Modulia — a complex derived from spring water — helps to maintain a well-balanced microbiome while supporting the skin's defense system. It's also formulated with primrose-derived cer-omega, which is rich in nourishing omega-6 and ceramides. The cream is free of preservatives, parabens, dyes, and fragrances, and its airtight packaging will help keep out eczema triggers like allergens and bacteria. It's especially effective for itchy eczema flare-ups and per the brands own clinical research, itch disappeared after five days of daily application. Reviewer praise: "I finally got a chance to put this XeraCalm product on my face last night. I put about a quarter size amount at first, then two extra pea sized amounts under my eyes. Unfortunately through the night my face soaked it all up (my skin is EXTREMELY DRY and it's winter now) but as soon as I woke up and look in the mirror my redness was 90% gone. My face was a little tight but not uncomfortably, and definitely no peeling. It also does not burn on contact which is so great for me."

3. The Best Eye Cream For Eczema & Puffiness CeraVe Eye Repair Cream (.5 Ounces) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Though this CeraVe eye cream is indicated for the under-eye area (a marine and botanical complex claims to help reduce the look of dark circles and puffiness), plenty of its thousands of Amazon reviewers have also shared their amazement at how well it helps with eczema on the eyelids, too: "A week of this stuff and my itchiness is GONE," wrote one person. "My eyes are no longer red and I can actually wear eye makeup again." It's formulated with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, so it will help repair your skin's protective barrier and keep it hydrated in the process. Plus, nourishing niacinamide will also tackle redness and inflammation. Even better? This cream is also accepted by the National Eczema Association. Reviewer praise: "I had eczema/dry red patches underneath my eyes and on my eyelids for months after having my son. I tried everything to help with the redness and itching and nothing worked. I used this for two days and the redness is nearly gone and the itching has resolved completely. It also made my under eye concealer last longer. Highly recommend this product."