If you're someone who loves a bold brow look, you're going to need the right brushes to achieve it. Like brushes for your face, each of these tiny tools does something different. Need to apply pigment? That's one kind of brush. Looking for a comb to actually groom your brows? That's another. But with all of these options, how do you know which are the best eyebrow brushes for your specific needs?

Well, that all begins by identifying what your needs are — and evaluating the kinds of brows you have. For example, if you're looking to apply pigment to your brows, the first thing you have to discern is how much. If you're filling in your entire brow, a larger angled brush would be a good tool for you to use. But if you're only looking to fill in a few sparse sections, then something a little smaller would do the trick.

But if you're simply interested in having an always-on-point set of brows, then it's not a bad idea to have a few of these bad boys in your rotation at the same time. Ahead, find the best eyebrow brushes that are absolute must-haves for any brow obsessives out there.

1 A Great Brush/Spoolie Duo Amazon Keshima Duo Eyebrow Brush $9 Amazon Buy Now If you're still a brow-grooming newbie, then you can't go wrong with a brush/spoolie duo like the Keshima Duo Eyebrow Brush. This handy tool is exactly what it sounds like — a brush on one end, and a spoolie on the other. The brush is medium-length and angled, making it great for full fill-ins and precision touch-ups. The spoolie, on the other hand, is amazing at redistributing pigment if you applied a bit too much. It also allows you to have that brushed-up brow look that's gorgeous and natural looking.

2 A Perfect Choice For Filling In Small Gaps Amazon E.L.F. Studio Small Angled Brush $3 Amazon Buy Now Some folks don't need to completely fill in their entire brow. Instead, they may be looking to touch up a few sparse areas. In that case, the E.L.F. Studio Small Angled Brush is a great option. Since the brush is teeny, it gets into the nooks and crannies of thinning brows better than a longer brush. And it's better to apply pigment to those areas with a brush rather than directly with a pencil. Why? Since a brush applies a little pigment at a time, it results in a more natural look. If you apply pigment directly with a pencil, you run the risk of it looking too drawn on.

3 A Good Comb For Shaping & Grooming Amazon Sodial Double-Sided Brow Comb Eyebrow Brush $3 Amazon Buy Now Not all brushes are for applying makeup. Brushes like the Sodial Double-Sided Brow Comb Eyebrow Brush are simply perfect for at-home grooming. The thick-packed bristles on the first side are for brushing your brows up to see which hairs need trimming. And then, once you've identified them, the plastic side helps guide your scissors to trim them exactly where you want — no wayward snipping here. And since Sodial's brush has plastic teeth, it's easier to keep clean. This brush is a must-have for folks who prefer grooming their brows in the comfort of their own bathrooms.