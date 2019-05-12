Where foundation and mascara are strictly business, eyeshadow is where you really get to play with your makeup. And when it comes to creating looks that enhance your eye color, the options are endless, though perhaps a little confusing. For hazel eyes that have a mix of brown, gold, and green hues, there's no single shadow color you should stick to. That's where the best eyeshadow palettes for hazel eyes come in to help.

Because hazel eyes have so many different dimensions to them, you can choose to play up one color, or go for a shade that's complementary. Some of the rules for finding your fave shadow for hazel eyes are quite simple: Green will enhance the green in your eyes, while shimmering gold and bronze hues will intensify any golden flecks in your eyes.

While they may seem like less obvious choices, purple shadows in metallic finishes are another makeup artist-favorite to enhance the gold in hazel eyes, as are maroon and rust. Both are great options for hazel eyes because purple is a complementary color for light green on the color spectrum, while red tones are complementary for dark green.

To help get you started, here are four of the best eyeshadow palettes for hazel eyes, from classic bronzy hues to bold colors that will make your eyes pop.

1. The Best Eyeshadow Palette To Bring Out The Green In Hazel Eyes Revolution Reloaded Palette $14 Amazon See On Amazon British beauty brand Revolution is known for their elaborate shadow palettes that are a fraction of the price as prestige brands. The Revolution Reloaded Palette is a solid choice for hazel eyes because of its 15-shade range that includes several matte and metallic green options. You can swipe on any one of the green shadows to make your hazel eyes appear even greener, or you can experiment with the bolder rust or softer neutral shades to play up your eyes in a new way. It even contains some lighter shades to help with shading and contouring the crease of your eyes and below your brows, while you can also use the darker colors to create a dark brown smokey eye.

2. A Purple Eyeshadow Palette To Enhance Hazel Eyes Revlon ColorStay 16 Hour Eyeshadow Quad in Seductive $8 Amazon See On Amazon Though technically a quad, the Revlon ColorStay 16 Hour Eyeshadow Quad in Seductive lands a spot on the list because of how gorgeous all four shades look on hazel eyes. You can wear one of the shimmering pastel lavender shades on its own for a more casual look, or blend several of them together for a more noticeable metallic finish. You can even blend out the darker plum shadow on lids with a smudge of plum liner for a full-on, purple-hued smokey eye.

3. A Metallic Eyeshadow Palette To Enhance Golden Flecks In Hazel Eyes Maybelline The City Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Rooftop Bronzes $6 Amazon See On Amazon For bringing out the golden flecks in hazel eyes, you'll want to stick to gold, bronze, and soft brown colors in metallic finishes. Maybelline's The City Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Rooftop Bronzes offers six options that can be worn alone or paired together. If you want to intensify your look, try applying the shadows with a wet brush to pick up more pigment.