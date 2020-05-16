There are several reasons to opt for a filterless humidifier over a filtered one, like minimizing costs down the line. While almost all filterless units use ultrasonic technology to diffuse moisture into the air, the best filterless humidifiers set themselves apart by being easy to clean and maintain despite the lack of a filter.

Since filters are designed to remove both dust and hard-water buildup, when opting for a filterless unit instead, you'll want to find one that's easy to clean. This often includes a wide opening, a removable tank, a lightweight design, or a handle for hassle-free transfer to the sink. While it's usually recommended that you use filtered water rather than tap, these features will help you to clean out any residue that might be left behind. (Some high-end options also offer removable sponges to further absorb dust and minerals.)

Aside from those qualities, shopping for a filterless unit is a lot like shopping for any other kind of humidifier: Consider the footprint, tank capacity, run time, and extra features to ensure that your purchase is ideal for the intended space. Here are four of the best humidifiers on the market, and all of them skip the filter altogether.

1. The Best Filterless Humidifier For Large Rooms Homech 6L Cool Mist Humidifier $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its 6-liter capacity, this Homech cool mist humidifier can run for up to 100 hours, and work in rooms of up to 430 square feet. In addition to its large, filter-free tank, it also has a quiet system, a wide opening for easy cleaning, a 360-degree rotatable nozzle, and boil-dry protection that automatically shuts off when the tank runs out. In place of a filter, this unit has a circuit board with a nano-coating that protects against damage, as well as a sponge at the base that prevents unwanted dust from entering the machine. Finally, there's a simple knob to control output and a sleek, optional nightlight that produces a soothing orange glow. Capacity: 6 liters One reviewer wrote: "Best humidifier we’ve ever owned. And we’ve had a few. Best looking, easy to maintain and no filters to clean or replace. Highly recommend."

2. The Best Filterless Humidifier For Small Spaces TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier $38 | Amazon See On Amazon This TaoTronics humidifier also has great features like dial-knob control, a 360-degree nozzle, and auto shut-off, but thanks to its vertical design, it's ideal for saving space on desks, nightstands, and in other small areas. The 1.8-liter tank can run for up to 20 hours in spaces that are 220 square feet or less. As a result, it's a great option for bedrooms or offices, especially since it only produces 32 decibels of sound, about as loud as a whisper, so it won't disturb you. To clean it, simply add some diluted vinegar. Get it in your choice of white, black, or powder blue. Capacity: 1.8 liters One reviewer wrote: "This little humidifier is very impressive. Instant vapor, no filters to clean, small, and easy to fill [...] Great little humidifier for next to the bed or a small room."

3. The Best Budget-Friendly Option raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier $23 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an inexpensive humidifier purchase, the raydrop filterless unit is an affordable pick that's surprisingly effective and convenient. It can only run for up to 10 hours on one tank, but it's quiet, has a dial knob for easy control, and automatically shuts off when the tank runs dry. It also stands vertically to save space in your home and reviewers reported that it's "very easy to clean." Capacity: 1.7 liters One reviewer wrote: "I have this placed in my bedroom and can honestly say it is an effective solution. Price was definitely a huge factor in my decision to purchase this particular brand and can report that it is a well-built device that does it job well."