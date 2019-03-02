Not only is installing a fogless shower mirror an easy upgrade to make to your bathroom, but it will also make your grooming and skin care routine more efficient. However, before you buy one of the best fogless shower mirrors, there are a few things you should know.

How do fogless mirrors work?

Not all fogless mirrors work the same way, and it's important to understand the differences before you pick one out. The two main types of fogless mirrors utilize either a chemical coating or a hot water reservoir. Chemically coated mirrors are a low-maintenance, travel-friendly option, but after a while, that coating will likely wear off over time. Mirrors that use a hot water reservoir require the user to fill up the reservoir with hot water (as the name implies obviously), and they're a little bulky to take in an overnight bag, but unlike the chemically treated mirror, it should last a lifetime.

What feature to look for in a fogless mirror:

Beyond how the mirror works, you'll also want to consider a few other important features. First, how will you mount the mirror? Most fogless mirrors attach to the shower wall via suction cups or adhesives, but if the surface of your shower is uneven or textured or you have drywall, you may need to consider a mirror that can be hung from a hook or shower head. You'll also want to keep an eye out for other added features, like a fogless mirror with a light (which is great if your shower stall is dim) or a mirror with hooks for your razor or toothbrush.

Once you've figured out what you're looking for, it's time to shop. Take a look below at the four best fogless shower mirrors you can buy.

1 The Overall Best Fogless Mirror Asani Fogless Shower Mirror $26 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this Asani fogless shower mirror rustproof and shatterproof, but its 6.7-inch mirrored surface can rotate 360 degrees. It utilizes a durable hot water reservoir solution to keep the mirror fogless and securely mounts on most smooth shower surfaces with a suction cup. (Please note: Textured shower surfaces, including stone and tile as well as small or embossed tiles are not compatible.) The mirror is also distortion-less, so you'll get a clear view of exactly what you're working with. And, as a bonus, comes with a built-in holder for a razor. With all of these features, it's not hard to understand why this mirror has garnered tons of positive reviews and a 4.1-star rating on Amazon.

2 A Large Fogless Mirror With A Light ToiletTree Products LED Fogless Shower Mirror with Squeegee $40 Amazon See On Amazon This mirror also utilizes a hot water reservoir to prevent fog, but it's larger than our top pick (it's 7.5 inches tall and 9.5 inches wide) and has a light — which accounts for the fact that it costs nearly twice as much. Plus, it's shatterproof, and comes equipped with a razor holder and a small squeegee that you can use to keep excess moisture off of the mirror. To mount this product, you simply attach the mirror's bracket to the removable shower adhesive that it comes with. Keep in mind that while this mirror is adjustable vertically, it does not move or rotate from side to side. However, considering how large it is, it's less likely that you will need to adjust this mirror.

3 A Fogless Shower Mirror With Magnification ProBeautify, Fogless Shower Mirror $23 Amazon See On Amazon Anti-fog mirrors with magnification are hard to find, but this one not only boasts five-times magnification, it also has a few other nice features like a super strong suction cup that can be locked in place or unlocked for easy removal. The mirror face also swivels 360 degrees and has an integrated razor hook. On the downside, it does rely on a chemical treatment to keep fog at bay rather than a hot water reservoir, which means over time it will become less effective. However, if magnification is important to you, this is the best you're going to find.