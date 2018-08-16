Foot calluses are the body’s way of protecting the sensitive skin on feet from harm. However, for those who are bothered by the uncomfortable feeling or appearance of calluses, getting rid of them is easy. The best foot callus removers help you to painlessly remove layers of hard calloused skin from your feet and heels without causing injury.

As you look for a foot callus remover, remember that the biggest differences in the tools and treatments will come down to how they operate. While there are a lot of electric callus removers these days, some people prefer the better control that a manual callus remover offers. And, if rasps or electric callus removers aren't your style, you can even get a foot mask that chemically exfoliates away dead skin and calluses from your feet.

Aside from just your preferences, it's important to note that each of these methods for removing calluses has pros and cons. For example, electric removers will need to be recharged consistently in order to work, whereas manual removers will require a little more upfront strength. And, while foot masks are a great solution that are virtually effortless to use, they often take a bit longer to remove calluses.

For an in-depth look at the best foot callus remover options you can buy, keep scrolling.

1 Overall Best: An Electric Foot File That Gently Sands Calluses Away MiroPure Rechargeable Electric Pedicure Foot File $15 Amazon Buy Now Specifically designed to gently remove calluses from your feet and heels, this MiroPure rechargeable foot file comes with two roller head options: a coarse roller that can tackle especially tough calluses and a more fine option that's better for smoothing skin. To use it, you only need to slowly move the tool over your feet, and the gadget's USB-powered motor and 360-degree swivel roller heads will rotate with abrasive crystal particles that do all of the hard work. No heavy pressure or manual force is needed, which makes this blade-less electric callus remover easier and safer to operate than a manual one. This electric callus remover is also waterproof, so it's safe to use it while taking a bath or shower. If its near-perfect five-star rating on Amazon doesn't convince you to try this remover, rest assured it also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and one year quality warranty.

2 Best Rasp: A Manual Callus Remover That's Durable & Made Of Metal NYK1 MegaFile Foot File $20 Amazon Buy Now Rather than utilizing an electric motor, this metal rasp from NYK1 has 400 tiny stainless steel micro-blades that scrape away dead callused skin as you brush it over your feet. It also features a large rubber grip handle that gives you more control over the rasp and the area of your foot you're working on. While some less expensive callus removers have duller blades and require a lot of effort to use, the manufacturer claims that no heavy pressure is needed to effectively use the NYKI foot file. And since it's a manual tool, you won't need to frequently replace the batteries or change out any rolling heads, saving you money in the long-run.

3 Best Foot Mask: A Peel Mask Designed To Exfoliate Dead Skin Off Your Feet Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask $20 (Pack Of 2) Amazon Buy now This Soft Touch foot peel mask features lactic and salicylic acid to chemically exfoliate away calluses, and leave your feet soft and moisturized. To use this product, you simply cut a hole in the booties, slip your feet in, and sit back. The mask itself takes an hour to use, but this is a bit more of a process than some of the other options on this list: You can expect your calluses to start peeling away within four to 14 days after you use the mask. The booties fit up to a women's size 11 shoe, and the box contains two pairs so you can reap the benefits of doing another peel at a later date. "Holy-Moly did this foot mask shed an amazing amount of skin," wrote one enthusiastic Amazon fan.