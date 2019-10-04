While shampoos with intricate formulas and fruity scents might be the status quo, there's a lot to be said about using a basic (in a good way) shampoo. If you have sensitive skin or a known parfum allergy, or even if you're just looking to transition to a cleaner beauty routine, using a fragrance-free shampoo is an easy switch to make. Though they might be harder to come across in your average pharmacy or beauty supply store, you can find many of the best fragrance-free shampoos right on Amazon.

One thing to note about using a fragrance-free shampoo is that, since most of the formulas are so pared-down, they often don't contain as many nourishing ingredients as you'd find in other standard shampoos. The remedy for this is simple: Be sure to apply conditioner onto your hair after each wash. If you use a conditioner with fragrance, stick to the ends of your hair to avoid getting it anywhere near your scalp. That said, you can also find some quality fragrance-free conditioners out there, if you're trying to clean up your entire hair care routine.

Scroll on to discover four of the best fragrance-free shampoos on the market, including an option for babies and a formula that fights dandruff.

1. Best Fragrance-Free Shampoo For Highly Sensitive Skin Pharmaceutical Specialties Free & Clear Hair Shampoo For Sensitive Skin $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Free & Clear is a line by the makers of Vanicream that's made for people with highly sensitive skin (and by extension, a good choice for conditions like eczema, dermatitis, rosacea, etc.). This shampoo is free of most common irritants and allergens like sulfates, parabens, phosphates, preservatives, dyes — even gluten — and of course, it's doesn't contain any fragrance, either. This shampoo is also safe for color-treated hair, though reviewers do note that you'll want to follow it up with a conditioner, as it's not very moisturizing. That said, many fans with severe allergies and sensitivities say it's the only shampoo they can use, since so many other fragrance-free formulas aren't truly hypoallergenic. "After years of suffering from dandruff, scalp sores, rashes and such, I finally learned about this product which changed my life for the good," shares one reviewer. Another says, "This is fantastic. Not only is it hypoallergenic, it is also a good shampoo. It gets my hair clean without drying it out. Pair it with the fragrance-free conditioner.

2. Best Organic Fragrance-Free Shampoo Desert Essence Organics Hair Care Shampoo, Fragrance Free (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer to use clean, all-natural beauty products whenever possible, you'll love this shampoo from Desert Essence (which comes in a two-pack). In addition to being free of fragrance, parabens, SLS, silicones, glycols, and other common irritants, the formula is also certified-organic by NSF International. Unlike many of the other fragrance-free formulas out there, which are pretty basic in terms of formula, this shampoo is loaded with (organic!) nourishing ingredients like green tea, kelp, and jojoba oil, which work to leave your hair shiny and soft. "Best shampoo for those with allergies! My scalp is very sensitive, I've been allergic to every shampoo out there I have tried but NOT this one. It works! Doesn't make my scalp itch like others and cleared up any flakes pronto," raves one fan. Another reviewer writes, "I've tried a few different fragrance free shampoos, and this one leaves my hair feeling the cleanest and softest." Pair it with their fragrance-free conditioner.

3. Best Fragrance-Free Shampoo & Body Wash In-One Aquaphor Baby Wash And Shampoo $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For a shampoo and body wash in one, this fragrance-free formula from Aquaphor is gentle enough to be used on the delicate skin of babies. It's enriched with soothing ingredients like chamomile and provitamin B5, for a cleanse that won't leave your skin (or scalp) feeling stripped. In addition to being gentle on sensitive skin, the tear-free formula is also easy on the eyes. One adult fan of the product writes, "I am an adult user who has dry skin, especially in the winter. This body wash can be used anywhere—hair, body, face—without worry, and the best part is that it does not dry your skin / scalp. I was able to keep a healthy skin this winter thanks to this body wash." Another fan, a parent, says, "I have tried every fragrance-free and hypoallergenic soap on the market for my little one with eczema. This one is great. You get a large amount and a bottle with a pump which is great when dealing with a slippery two-year-old. No bottles or lids to mess with."