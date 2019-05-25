Your pillow is the key to unlocking a secret world of blissful sleep. Gel pillows make great sleep companions due to their softness, support, and breathability. When shopping around for the best gel pillows, the first thing to consider is the two main pillow components:

Fabric cover: This is the part that touches your face, so you want it to be made out of a soft, silky material such as cotton or rayon. It's also great if it's machine-washable so you can launder it easily — and if you're prone to allergies, look for a fabric that's hypoallergenic as well.

Gel filling: This is the part inside of the pillow that offers cushioning and support. Polyester gel is usually the best material because it's pliable yet breathable. It also has natural cooling properties to help keep you from overheating.

Once you've thought about these elements, consider your personal sleeping style. Do you tend to sleep on your side or back? If so, you'll want a pillow with medium to heavy firmness. If you sleep on your stomach, on the other hand, you might opt for a pillow with removable filling so you can adjust the height lower. If you're someone who gets night sweats, look for a pillow with extra cooling features.

With all of these considerations in mind, take a look at this list below of the best gel pillows for every kind of sleeper.

1. The Best Overall Sleep Restoration Gel Pillow (2-Pack) $31 Amazon See On Amazon What makes it great: These popular gel pillows, which have more than 3,200 reviews on Amazon, are not only super soft but versatile, too. Whether you sleep on your side, back, stomach, or all three, they offer comfort and support to keep you cozy all night long, according to reviewers. The breathable pillows are made with soft polyester gel inside and a silky cover that's 100 percent cotton. With filling that won't shift around while you sleep, these pillows have cooling properties, as well. What fans say: "We love them! I'm a side sleeper so I need the support of a fairly firm pillow. My husband is a stomach sleeper and he ends up wrapping a pillow around his head. Even though we have different sleeping habits, these pillows work for both of us. I followed the video for washing the pillows and it works great!" Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

2. The Best For Side Sleepers DreamNorth Premium Gel Pillow (2-Pack) $33 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made specifically for side sleepers, this two-pack of soft gel pillows is ideal if you're someone who spends a good portion of the night on one shoulder. They have all of the qualities you want for side sleeping — medium thickness and fairly firm — yet they work for sleeping on your back as well. The polyester gel-filled pillows have more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon with lots of customers vouching for their softness and breathability. The covers are constructed with 100 percent cotton, and they're fully hypoallergenic, too. What fans say: "I am a [side sleeper] and these work great; like sleeping on a cloud. They are hypoallergenic and are queen size also. Whatever they are filled with makes it cool to the head. The best part is you cannot beat the price for pillows of this quality." Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

3. The Best For Night Sweats MoMA Gel Memory Foam Pillow $60 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're someone who gets night sweats a lot, you will love this cooling gel pillow that's made with hot sleepers in mind. The 5-inch thick, soothing gel memory foam molds to the contours of your neck while keeping you cool, too. The extra temperature control is due to the pillow's intentional grid design that promotes airflow through the tiny channels, keeping you from turning into a puddle of sweat 10 minutes into your slumber. The gel pillow is dust-resistant and fully hypoallergenic. One thing worth noting: Some reviewers said the pillow has a strong odor, so it may not be a good choice if you're sensitive to smells. What fans say: "This pillow absolutely revolutionized my sleep! Super comfortable and my head stays cool all night. Forget spending $150+ on the branded cooling memory foam pillows, you will be wasting your money in my opinion." Available sizes: One size (24 by 16 by 5 inches)