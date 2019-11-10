The 4 Best George Foreman Grills

No matter what level cook you are, every home could benefit from having a George Foreman Grill. A convenient way to quickly prepare proteins, vegetables, grilled sandwiches, the O.G. of contact grills is as relevant as ever. A search for Foreman Grills on Amazon, though, can turn back more than 100 results! Take a deep breath and read on for what you should look for when deciding which of the best George Foreman Grills to purchase.

Known as the "Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine," George Foreman Grills operate by cooking food on heated grill plates, with a signature sloped design and external drip tray to collect grease. Most models have an upper and lower plate that meet at a hinge, while others have only a bottom plate.

George Foreman’s basic models start heating when plugged in to a single temperature, while others have power buttons and temperature controls. Decide whether you’re comfortable with plug-and-play functionality or if you'd prefer to control the intensity of the heat.

Next, think about capacity. Smaller grills with around 60 square inches of cooking surface take up less counter and storage space, while anything over 100 square inches is good for cooking for company and meal prep. Some of the largest models have optional stands if you decide to set up your grilling station outside of your kitchen.

Whichever of the best George Foreman Grills you choose, you’ll be surprised by the endless ways you can use this handy appliance. Here are the four top picks.

1. The Best Overall: George Foreman 5-Serving Multi-Plate Evolve Grill System George Foreman 5-Serving Multi-Plate Evolve Grill System $77 | Amazon See on Amazon This model from George Foreman’s Evolve line is the top pick overall. Like most Foreman Grills, it functions like a grill and panini press, but this goes a step further by including removable muffin and baking pan plates, essentially turning it into a countertop contact oven. You can purchase additional plates to make other specialty items like waffles and omelets separately as well. The digital temperature dial offers control for gently cooking recipes that might otherwise burn on a high setting, and a searing setting builds color and flavor when high heat is desired. A timer ensures you don’t overcook or burn anything. The only model here with ceramic grilling plates, the Evolve can cook up to five servings at once, making it big enough to feed a small crowd, but not so large that it takes up too much valuable space in your kitchen or pantry.

2. The Best Value: George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Grill and Panini Press George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Grill and Panini Press $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Don’t be fooled by its petite size, you’ll be able to prepare plenty on this affordable George Foreman Grill. Reminiscent of the brand’s earliest models, it features an improved heating element that heats the cooking plates up to 35% faster. Operating it is as easy as plugging it in, heating it up, and waiting for the ready light to indicate that it’s time to grill. Despite the smaller cooking surface, you can still prepare up to four servings. The George Tough nonstick plates mean you can use less cooking fat and get a clean release, and they’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. If you’ve got limited counter or storage space and don’t want to spend too much, this is a great option.

3. The Best Indoor/Outdoor Grill: George Foreman 15-Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill George Foreman 15-Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill $87 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the George Foreman indoor/outdoor grill is a customer favorite and one of the largest contact grills you’ll find. Unlike the other models featured here, it doesn’t have an upper plate and functions more like a large grill pan. A removable stand gives you the option of using the 15-serving grill outside, and it can be stored when using it indoors. This grill is great alternative for anyone who likes the grilling experience, but can’t have open-flame propane or charcoal grills, such as apartment-dwellers with patios or decks. Cleanup is decidedly easier, too, with removable plates coated in George Tough nonstick coating. A domed lid completes the outdoor grill look, and can also be used to melt cheese on recipes like burgers or to keep food warm after cooking. A temperature turn dial is straightforward to operate, and unlike the typical George Foreman drip tray, juices discreetly run through two holes in the plate into a hidden chamber.