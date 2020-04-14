An easy-to-use clipper can turn anyone into an at-home stylist. The best hair clippers for home use have powerful motors and durable blades that make it easy to keep short haircuts, necklines, and beards looking fresh.

The first thing you'll need to decide is between corded and cordless models. With a corded clipper, you don’t have to wait for it to charge up or risk the battery running out in the middle of a haircut. These can also handle multiple haircuts in a row. However, you have less reach. Using a cordless hair clipper, on the other hand, means you’re not stuck near an outlet, giving you a lot more mobility, but you’ll want to make sure the clipper has enough battery life to make it through a full haircut — all of the cordless picks below provide you with at least 20 minutes of power.

You'll also want to decide if a waterproof style is important to you. This will not only impact how you can use it but also whether you'll have to use a brush to clean it.

Whether you want to master cutting your own hair or just want to maintain your style in between visits to the salon or barbershop, these are the best hair clippers on Amazon for easy at-home hairstyling.

1. The Best Budget Clipper Roziaplus Hair Clipper & Beard Trimmer $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don’t want to spend a lot on a hair clipper, the Roziaplus hair clipper and beard trimmer is a wallet-friendly cordless pick that has you covered. The clipper features a sharp blade that even cuts through thick hair, and it comes with two dual-sided hair length combs — one comb has 3 millimeter and 6 millimeter lengths, while the other has 9 millimeter and 12 millimeter — giving you several trim length options with fewer combs to store. The cordless clipper comes with a USB cord for charging, and it runs for up to 45 minutes on one charge. It also comes with a styling comb and a cleaning brush. One thing to note: This clipper is not waterproof. According to home stylists: “I bought this product for my husband because he need to cut his hair every month. He spent more than $30 every time. This product is a better replacement. It is very easy to use and helps him saved a lot.”

2. The Best All-In-One Clipper For Hair, Face & Body Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 Kit $55 | Amazon See On Amazon With a total of 19 trimming attachments, the Philips Norelco multigroom kit is a versatile hair clipper for the head, face, and body. The clipper has precise self-sharpening blades and comes with four hair guards, two fading combs, two body guards, and six beard and stubble guards. There are also five other shaving and trimming tools including a steel trimmer to cut through thick hair and a nose and ear hair trimmer. It’s cordless, and the rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to five hours of haircutting on one charge. The waterproof clipper itself has a sturdy stainless steel frame with easy-to-grip rubber detailing. Plus, the trimmer and all attachments are washable for easy cleaning. According to home stylists: “I appreciate the variety of attachments, and the ability to trim my hair or beard at different lengths, along with eyebrows, and nose hairs.”

3. The Best Corded Pick For Haircuts Wahl Professional 5-Star Magic Clip $85 | Amazon See On Amazon For smooth and precise at-home haircuts, this corded professional-grade Wahl clipper is a popular pick. The blades work for all hair types, and there are eight attachment combs. This is the only one on the list with an adjustable taper — which gives you the option of controlling the length of the cut with your finger, giving you an extra level of precision beyond the guide combs. The durable motor provides quiet cutting, and the clipper is powered by a long 8-foot cord so reach shouldn't be too much of an issue. The clipper also comes with a cleaning brush and instructions. However, it's not marketed as waterproof so you'll want to clean it carefully with a brush. According to home stylists: “These clippers are very strong and appear durable. They also fade/taper/blend precisely how I like (when adding the guards). You simply have to know how to maneuver the clippers around your head/tapered areas, etc. [...] I've been cutting my own hair for roughly 20 years now and these are easily the best pair I've owned.”