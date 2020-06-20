No matter which home-improvement projects are on your to-do list, the best home tool kits ensure that you're equipped with everything you'll need to get the job done. That's why it's essential to first consider what kinds of projects you plan on tackling to guide you in figuring out which tools you need handy. The ideal kit for you might not be the ideal kit for someone else, so before you make any decisions, familiarize yourself with which tools are in any given set. Do you just need the basics, like a hammer and some pliers, or do you also need a handheld drill and a full bit set? With that info in mind, you'll be more easily able to find an inclusive kit that's a good balance of durable, affordable, and highly reviewed.

Next, cross-reference the price and the ratings to see if it's a good value. Especially for heavy-duty jobs, durability is paramount, so search for materials like steel and chrome instead of plastic.

When you're ready to shop, here are the four best home tool kits for all different budgets and needs.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Home Tool Kit For Most People BLACK+DECKER Drill & Home Tool Kit (68 Pieces) $79 | Amazon See On Amazon What's included: Drill, lithium ion battery, charger, tape measure, wrench, two pliers, three screwdrivers, utility knife, hammer, four hole saws, 32 screw-driving bits, magnetic bit holder, 10 drill bits, five spade bits It's durable and versatile, but this BLACK+DECKER tool kit sets itself apart from the competition with one great addition: a 20-volt, rechargeable handheld drill. The lithium-ion battery holds a charge for up to 11 months, and the drill has an 11-position clutch to prevents stripping. It also comes with a collection of screw-driving and drill bits. You also get a large selection of other basic tools from a tape measure to a wrench and hammer, plus an easy-to-transport carrying case — all for under $100. However, the exact material it's made of is not noted. One reviewer wrote: "This set is fantastic. I bought it after buying my first home. I used these tools and the drill to do projects before moving in. I changed out every light fixture in the place along with all of the outlet receptacles and light switches. I also put together quite a bit of furniture. This set had everything I needed to take care of all of these projects, and they have held up very well."

2. The Most Affordable Home Tool Set Apollo Tools General Repair Tool (39 Pieces) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon What's included: Hammer, scissors, utility knife, tape measure, eight hex keys, four screw drivers, bit driver, bit connector, 20 bits, and slip-joint pliers If you're looking to get the basics for simple home tasks like putting together furniture and hanging a picture, this Apollo Tools set comes in at under $20. (You can also opt for blue, orange, or pink, though those will cost you a few dollars more.) This set includes 39 different tools, all crafted from steel alloy and placed in a neat, sturdy case. Despite the affordable price tag, it currently has a 4.6-star rating and over 3,300 reviews. One reviewer wrote: "Budget kit worth the money. This is a great set to have for your apartment. The tools aren't the highest of quality but for the price you can't go wrong with them. I'm glad I purchased them."

3. The Most Well-Rounded Option If You Don't Need A Drill WORKPRO Home Repair Set (322 Pieces) $122 | Amazon See On Amazon What's included: Adjustable wrench, scissors, two hex keys, tape measure, utility knife, replacement blades, hammer, level, 13 screw drivers, three pliers, wire cutters, dozens of sockets, 20 drill bits, brush, electrical tape, and zip ties Yes, it has the basics — but thanks to its huge selection of screw drivers, pliers, sockets, and bits, the WORKPRO home repair set will have you prepared for just about anything if you don't need a drill. This 322-piece kit is primarily forged from chrome-vanadium steel for durability and torque (and it comes with a few genius extras like zip ties, a cleaning brush, and assorted fasteners). All of the aforementioned pieces fit in a durable nylon bag, complete with a padded strap and external pockets. One reviewer wrote: "What do you say when 'WOW' is not enough! This is a beautiful, high-quality set of tools - every tool one can possibly imagine needing during a lifetime! No more hunting for the hammer, having the wrong-size screw driver, looking for the wrench that never worked."