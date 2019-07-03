When you're traveling, two of the most precious commodities are time and luggage space. That's why in order to find the best hot rollers for travel, you’ll want to consider how fast the rollers heat up and how easy they are to take-on-the-go.

Depending on how much time you have while traveling, you may want to first think about how long it takes for the rollers to heat up. While some options will take as long as five minutes to heat up, others can be ready in as little as 90 seconds, (I’ve included one such pick in my list below). If you like to keep a packed itinerary, you may want the quickest option possible so you don't add any more strain to your schedule.

You’ll also want to be aware of how compact and portable your hot rollers will be. Sets vary in design, from soft pouches to hard cases. Soft pouches are easy to store and carry but may need to be handled with a little extra care. Hard cases, on the other hand, may keep the rollers more protected but the downside is that they're not flexible, so they often take up more room in your luggage.

After researching products and reading through Amazon reviews, I’ve put together a list of the best hot rollers for your hair. My picks range in size and style, but all of them are designed to give you perfect curls anywhere you go. Read on to find the best set for your next trip.

1. The Overall Best Remington Compact Ceramic Hair Rollers $15 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: These Remington compact ceramic rollers check off all the boxes for traveling. Equipped with worldwide voltage, this set is also super compact and affordable. With an impressive 90-second heat-up time, all 10 rollers feature "cool touch" tips for easy handling. They're ideal for large and medium-sized curls, with five 1-and-1/4-inch rollers and five 1-inch rollers. On top of all that, the ceramic and ionic technology allows your hair to stay shiny without any unwanted frizz. What fans say: "I've used these curlers for years. They work really well and last a long, long time. So happy to find them online. They are excellent for international travel."

2. The Most Cost-Effective Set Studio 35 Beauty Travel Curlers $11 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For the price, these Studio 35 Beauty travel curlers are an amazing option. The 10-piece set comes in a soft pouch that's heat-resistant. Like with my previous option, the rollers in this set include 1-inch and 1-and-1/4-inch sizes. Also, they feature "dots" that indicate when they're ready for use, and there's an on/off light to let you know when they're plugged in. The tips of the curlers remain cool, too, so they can be easily handled without burns. The tradeoff: these rollers can take up to five minutes to heat up, and you may need an additional travel adaptor if you're taking them abroad. What fans say: "Love these. Heat up quickly. Though compact, I use daily. Inexpensive, yet better than my $55 set."

3. The Best For Smaller Curls Conair Instant Heat Compact Hot Rollers $14 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who like to have a larger set of rollers, these Conair instant heat compact rollers are a great choice. This set of 12 includes eight 1-inch and four 3/4-inch rollers, for slightly smaller curls than my previous two picks. The rollers use ceramic technology, which allows them to heat up fast and evenly distribute heat throughout your hair. This set features dual voltage, too, and the carrying pouch is soft, making it easy to pack up in your luggage or carry-on. What fans say: "I've had these for so many years I couldn't even tell you! I would say it's got to be 15 or more years. My curls last for a long time. What I love about this set is you can travel with it easily, it is so small. I keep the curlers in my hair for approximately 15 minutes or longer and then spray my curls with hairspray and they last all day long...my hair is medium thickness. I hope [Conair] always has this curling set because I don't know what I would do without it!"

4. The Best For Larger Curls Conair Instant Heat Travel Hot Rollers $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you prefer your curls a little bigger, these Conair instant travel heat rollers are a great find. The set includes five 1-and-1/2 inch rollers, plus it features dual voltage and will only take about two minutes to heat up. This set features a velvet material around the rollers, which helps add more protection from heat for all hair types. Since the rollers are only one size, it's not ideal for those who like to switch up the size of their curls. Also, this set comes in a hard case instead of a soft pouch, which may take up more room in your suitcase. What fans say: "This really helped save time in doing my hair in the mornings! It warms up very quickly so it is very warm after I’m done blow drying my hair - I plug it in once I start to blow dry my hair. I do take it with me on travel and it fits into a carry-on [bag] with everything else."