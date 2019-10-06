If you’re an allergy sufferer, having one of the best humidifiers for allergies in your home can make a huge difference. Breathing in higher humidity air can help relieve common allergy symptoms like runny nose, congestion, sore throat, watery eyes, and discomfort by reducing inflammation. The water vapor that the humidifier releases into the air moistens your nasal tissues and soothes, making it easier to expel allergens and irritants from your nose to breathe better, too.

For healthy indoor air, the ideal humidity level is between 30 to 50%, according to the Mayo Clinic. Using a hygrometer will allow you to measure the humidity level in your home so you can determine whether they are too low or high, and many more expensive humidifier models have this function built in, including one on this list.

There are several different types of humidifiers, but the biggest thing you should decide between is whether you want a warm or cool mist. Warm mist humidifiers are better at thinning out mucus and soothing congested sinuses. However, cool mist humidifiers are also helpful with this and provide a few other valuable attributes: They provide a cooling vapor that’s usually more ideal in warmer climates, and since there’s no hot water coming out of the unit, they’re also safer to use around children and pets. However, cool mist usually requires more frequent cleanings since there’s no heat involved to kill off bacteria.

To make the decision process easier, I rounded up the best humidifiers for allergies. You can find all of these top-rated picks on Amazon to help soothe your sinuses and provide relief.

1. The Best Warm-Mist-Only Humidifier Vicks 1-Gallon Warm Mist Humidifier $39 | Amazon See On Amazon The Vicks warm-mist humidifier is a great, affordable warm-mist-only option designed to help relieve cold and allergy symptoms so you can rest through the night. What sets this apart from many other humidifiers is that there’s a medicine cup that you use to add liquid allergy aids like Vicks VapoSteam to help you breathe better. This humidifier is conveniently filter-free and has two mist settings. The 1-gallon tank allows it to operate for about 12 hours before needing a refill, and it also automatically shuts off when the water tank is empty. Plus, it comes with a three-year warranty. No room square footage is specified, but the manufacturer says it works for medium to large rooms. What fans say: “I can tell I no longer have breathing or stuffy nose anymore. I will recommend for people with sinus, allergy asthma or any breathing problem. I love it because I don't to keep buying filter.”

2. The Best Cool-Mist-Only Humidifier UCAREAIR Cool Mist Humidifier $29 | Amazon See On Amazon The UCAREAIR cool-mist humidifier is an ultrasonic humidifier that's perfect for sleep. Ultrasonic humidifiers tend to be quieter, making it a great choice for bedrooms. This device has a 0.5 gallon tank that can run for up to 10 hours. It has two settings and can handle rooms up to 200 square feet in size. There’s an auto-shutoff feature for safety and a light indicator for when the water level is low. Plus, there are no filters needed with this compact and affordable unit either. What fans say: "This humidifier is quite friendly to light sleepers. I am sensitive to noise and light when I am sleeping. The humidifier proves to run quietly and the night light is dim enough so I won’t get bother during night time. Unit works well, seems to help with my allergies."

3. The Best Humidifier With Warm & Cool Mist TTLIFE Ultrasonic Humidifier $95 | Amazon See On Amazon For warm and cool mist functions, the TTLIFE ultrasonic humidifier is a great choice. It works for rooms up to 750 square feet in size and features a built-in ionic generator to help purify the air. Another perk that makes the price tag worth it is that this model features a built-in LED screen that can display the real time humidity. There's even an operating setting that allows you to choose your desired humidity level. With an aroma box for essential oils and three mist strengths, it's a versatile and quiet unit that comes with a remote control. The 1.45-gallon tank can even last up to 40 hours before needing to be refilled and has an auto-shutoff feature like the first two picks. Unlike the first two options, though, this one uses an ionic resin filter, which should be changed every few months. What fans say: “This is the best humidifier I’ve ever had. The unit is quiet and functional. Which offers the option of warm mist / cool mist. Remote control is an add bonus. So far so good. I would recommend this to anyone who has an allergy problem or dryness throat.”