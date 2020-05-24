If you frequently crave iced tea, an iced tea makers can help streamline the process — but first, you need to choose between manual and electric machine. The best iced tea maker for you will largely depend on where you plan to use it, how often, and how much tea you like to brew at one time.

A manual model can be great for occasional iced tea drinkers who don’t want to invest in or store a full-size machine, as well as anyone looking to make single servings or drink tea on the go. Manual options tend to be more compact than electric ones — but they come in different sizes spanning from small, travel-friendly options to large pitchers.

An electric iced tea maker heat up water, steeps the tea, and strains it — all on its own. Since electric iced tea machines are typically larger than their manual counterparts and not designed to brew in small quantities, they are best for people who regularly make large batches of tea.

From a tumbler that brews iced tea to an iced tea machine with adjustable settings, here are four fantastic options that can make preparing iced tea a whole lot faster and easier.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. An Iced Tea Pitcher That Can Chill Your Tea In Under A Minute Takeya Flash Chill Iced Tea Maker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Type: Manual Capacity: 2 quarts The Takeya Flash Chill Iced Tea Maker is more than just a simple iced tea pitcher — this all-in-one tool can steep, serve, and store your tea. The airtight lid features a removable mesh infuser that holds your loose leaf tea or tea bags — after steeping your tea, remove the infuser, add ice to the pitcher, screw the lid back on, and shake the pitcher to cool down the tea. The pitcher is designed to chill tea in as little as 30 seconds. The pitcher is made of BPA-free plastic. (If you prefer a glass pitcher, try this BTäT one — just keep in mind that you may have to cool the tea more slowly.) The Takeya iced tea maker is available in three different colors, and as a 1-quart version. Positive Amazon review: “I use this Takeya Iced Tea Maker every single day at work. It makes fresh brewed iced tea quickly and easily. I tend to keep the pitcher on my desk at all times. The airtight container makes storing unused tea easy [...] Cleanup is fairly easy and all pieces are dishwasher safe.”

2. A Tumbler That Brews Iced Tea On The Go Primula Press & Go Double Wall Loose Leaf Iced Tea Brewer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Type: Manual Capacity: 16 ounces If you like to take your iced coffee with you, consider snagging the Primula Press & Go. It features an easy-to-use double-walled design: The outer chamber holds the tea and hot water, and the inner cup holds the ice. After steeping the tea, all you have to do is slide the inner cup into the outer chamber — and voilà, iced tea! The tumbler can fit in most standard size cup holders and is made of BPA-free Tritan plastic that's safe to use with both cold and hot beverages. The stainless steel mesh strainer works with both loose leaf tea and tea bags and the flip-top lid makes it easy to drink with one hand. The Press & Go is dishwasher safe and available in four colors. Positive Amazon review: “I’ve had other tumblers that have Tea strainers but none that make it easy to make iced tea on the go. I travel a lot so it’s easy to take with me on the road, keeps me hydrated, and keeps me away from pop and other sugary drinks.”

3. A Basic Iced Tea Machine That Can Also Make Iced Coffee Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Type: Electric Capacity: 2 quarts Set aside your tea kettle — the Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker heats up and pours the hot water into the pitcher for you! All you have to do is fill the water reservoir, add a paper filter with loose tea or tea bags to the brew basket, put ice in the pitcher, and set it to brew. It can brew a pitcher of tea in minutes, and it shuts off automatically when the tea is ready. If you like to switch it up and drink iced coffee sometimes, you'll love this machine. Just swap in coffee grounds for the tea and it can prepare iced coffee for you instead. The Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker measures about 11 by 7 inches in size and stands approximately 13 inches tall. It comes with a 1-year limited warranty. Positive Amazon review: “I love iced tea and this makes a great, fast pitcher of it! [...] Tastes like restaurant tea. You'll get compliments from your guests.”