Whether you run a leisurely 5 miles a week or are training for an ironman, the best insoles for running can greatly reduce the impact that the sport has on your body. In fact, thanks to the extra cushioning and support they offer, they're a must-have accessory for runners.

When shopping for insoles, it's important to pick the right arch support for your feet, as choosing the wrong type could potentially cause additional pain. Since the majority of the population has neutral arches, choosing a neutral or medium insole will work best for many people. These are the goldilocks of insoles — neither too high nor too low — and great for most runners. However, runners with high arches will want an insole with a deep cup and enhanced arch height to better support the foot.

On the flip side, if you know you have flat feet or especially low arches, insoles with similar low arch designs will fit you best. Lastly, for those who struggle with plantar fasciitis, a common running injury, you may want to get insoles with added heal cushioning to help prevent and manage pain.

With all that said, here is an in-depth look at four of the best insoles for running you can buy.

1 Overall Best, All Things Considered Sof Sole Women's Performance Gel Shoe Insert $20 Amazon See On Amazon Since most people tend to have medium or neutral arches, these Sof Sol performance insoles are the overall best pick. They're made of a lightweight, moisture-wicking foam with gel pads in the heel and forefoot area for extra comfort and cushion. So, if you don't have especially high or low arches or any outstanding injuries, a pair of these insoles is likely a solid option. One Amazon fan raved, "I have been using these inserts in my Asics running shoes for a couple years now, and they are terrific! They provide more cushion, shock absorption, and arch support than the inserts that come standard in the shoes. They are easy to trim so [they] fit very well inside my shoe. Highly recommend them!" Available sizes: Women's 5 - 7.5 or Women's 8 - 11

2 Best For High Arches Sof Sole Women's High Arch Performance Foam Shoe Insert $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a runner with high arches, you're probably aware that your body places more pressure on the heel and front of your foot as a result. That's why it's necessary to buy an insole designed with your foot in mind like these Sof Sole foam inserts. They offer full-length support with tall support to mold around your high arches. Plus, their heel cup is deeper than usual insoles and boasts a pillowy gel on the bottom. With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, these insoles have been described as "super-comfortable" and still relatively thin enough to fit inside a pair of running shoes. Available sizes: Women's 5 - 7.5 or Women's 8 - 11

3 Best For Flat Feet Superfeet CARBON Performance Insoles $40 Amazon See On Amazon Though these Superfeet Carbon insoles aren't specifically marketed towards people with flat feet, Amazon reviewers have noticed that they offer especially low-profile support, making them ideal for runners with barely-there arches. As a bonus, the ultra-thin nature of the lightweight foam also makes it easy to wear them on top of preexisting insoles in your shoes. These insoles also boast a carbon cap on the bottoms to stabilize your feet. What's more, the durable material will reportedly make them last for years. Available sizes: Women’s 4.5 - 14.5+