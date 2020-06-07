You don’t have to spend an entire paycheck to make fresh squeezed juice at home, and in fact, you can find plenty of options without having to venture into $100+ territory. When shopping for the best juicers under $100, you'll have to weigh speed and convenience against maximum nutrient extraction — a question that will come down to the two main types of juicers on the market:

Centrifugal juicers operate much like a blender with one blade spinning at a high speed to separate the juice from the pulp. This type of juicer is fast and requires minimal prep time since it won't clog as easily if you add a whole fruits or veggies. However, it does have some cons: It tends to be noisier and the greater exposure to oxygen plus the heat from the motor and blades may reduce certain macronutrient content.

Masticating juicers, also known as cold-press juicers, use gears instead of blades to grind fruits and vegetables. It's a slower process, but, since less heat is involved, it may help preserve some nutrient content. Slow juicing is quieter, but you'll likely have to spend a little more prep time chopping in order to avoid clogging. And since the juicing process itself takes longer — up to 10 minutes — you'll need to plan ahead and schedule accordingly.

To help you pick the right option, here’s my roundup of the best juicers under $100. These top-rated models are fan tested and approved to make juicing a breeze.

1. The Best Juicer Under $100, All Things Considered Breville Compact Fountain Juice Extractor $100 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for speed and convenience, this Breville centrifugal juicer is a top pick, with nearly 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It has a blade that operates at 14,000 revolutions per minute for efficient juicing and features a 3-inch rounded chute that's wide enough for dropping in whole fruits and vegetables (or at least big chunks). Plus, cleanup is a cinch: With the exception of the motor and base, all parts are top rack dishwasher-safe, but reviewers report that it's easy to hand wash with the included cleaning brush, too. The juicer uses a titanium and stainless steel mesh filter, and the built-in froth separator eliminates froth, so you get more of the good stuff in your glass. Glowing review: “This juicer is simply AWESOME. Extra fast. You can get 2 cups of juice in seconds. The extra-wide mouth on the feeding tube allows for a lot of veggies and fruits at once. It does spinach and kale really well.”

2. The Best Masticating Juicer Under $100 Mueller Austria Ultra Juicer Machine $90 | Amazon See On Amazon If the touted benefits of cold-press juicing appeals to you (like more of many vitamins and minerals), this cold press juicer is worth considering. The masticating juicer features gears that rotate at 60 revolutions per minute — more than 200 times slower than the above option — and reviewers say it takes about five to 10 minutes to juice a 16-ounce serving. However, according to the manufacturer, you'll get 50% more vitamins and minerals with this slow juicing process. The juicer features a 3-inch feed chute feed for fruit and veggies, as well as a smaller, narrower chute for adding carrots, cucumbers, and celery stalks, plus a built-in pulp and juice separator. There's a safety sensor button that automatically shuts off the machine when a part isn’t correctly attached to prevent clogs and leaking. However, you'll have to hand wash all parts. Glowing review: “The best cold press juicer I've ever had, it's less noise and pressed the fruits really good, make yummy juices easy and fast.”

3. The Best Space-Saving Juicer HERRCHEF Centrifugal Juicer Machine $63 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're working with limited counter space, this centrifugal juicer is more compact than the first two options, making it an excellent choice for smaller kitchens. It has a stainless steel blade disc and filter, as well as a 3-inch wide feed chute for juicing whole fruits and vegetables. But unlike the previous picks, this has two speed settings, one for soft foods like berries, tomatoes, and citrus and another for harder foods (think carrots, apples, and celery). Most parts are dishwasher-safe, although there is one attachment that needs to be hand washed with the accompanying scrub brush. Glowing review: “I was impressed by the compact size of this little machine. It was organized in a way that you can hide the cup in the chamber and it perfectly fit for a small kitchen so I can get rid of my bulky old one. The feeding mouth was understandably smaller and can't put a whole apple through it. But I am happy to take the extra step by just cut it into quarters."