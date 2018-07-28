If you live in an area with hard water, your hair, skin, and dishes are the first to notice. Hard water has a high mineral content, which makes it more difficult to rinse off soap and can potentially cause corrosion. The good news is, the best kitchen faucets for hard water have purifying features that eliminate that problem.

When you have hard water, minerals like calcium and magnesium can leave chalky residue on dishes, stains on sinks, and might even clog your pipes, weakening your water pressure. And when washing your hands with said hard water, you've probably noticed that they feel slimy, rather than completely clean, right? That's all thanks to hard water and the fact that it makes removing soap residue extremely difficult. It also tastes a little... off and metallic, to be honest.

Just as you can purchase a shower head for hard water or a Brita water pitcher, these kitchen faucets come equipped with features that can withstand and filter those pesky "hard" minerals. I'm talking about corrosion-proof brass faucets, filtering rubber nozzels, and even built-in filtration systems that do it all. Ready to invest in one? Read on for four of the best options available on Amazon!

1 The Overall Best Kitchen Faucet For Hard Water That Comes With A Sink & Innovative Features Amazon Kraus Kitchen Sink & Faucet Combo $380 Amazon Buy Now This luxury sink-and-faucet choice was designed with a slew of features that make it worthy of its investment price. It has a neoperl aerator and soft rubber nozzles in the spray head that are simple to clean. These features help prevent hard water and limescale from passing through. Its flexible, double-spring design makes it sturdy, while its dual-function sprayer gives you options. The faucet swivels 360 degrees and magnetic docking ensures the spray head locks into place. If you’re going to purchase a kitchen faucet that works with hard water, why not purchase one with so many extras that you'll never think of replacing it?

2 A Low-Maintenance Brass Faucet That's Super Durable Amazon Delta Faucets Trinsic Single Handle Bar Faucet $280 Amazon Buy Now Faucets with a solid brass body — like this one — last the longest with minimal care, according to This Old House. (One of the worst things about hard water is that it corrodes metals, so you do have to watch for that.) This particular faucet requires a little more of an upfront investment, but its quality frame can take more of a beating. It has one-hole installation — which is important to keep in mind if you need three-hole installation — and its spout swivels 360 degrees. It's smaller, minimalist, and more contemporary-looking. However, it's perfect if you're looking for something low maintenance.

3 A Premium Kitchen Faucet With A Built-In Water Filter Amazon Pfister Clarify Xtract Pull Down Kitchen Faucet With Integrated GE Filtration System $232 Amazon Buy Now A kitchen faucet with a built-in, under-the-sink filtration system is a great choice for hard water, as it provides even more assurance that chemicals and minerals won't pass through. It also saves money over time considering you won't need additional (often bulky) filters or accessories to be able to drink your tap water. The recyclable filter on this model lasts six months before it needs to be replaced. Just push the handle back for cold, filtered water that's 1) drinkable, and 2) perfect for rinsing soap off dishes. Its dual-stream system provides spray or stream water, and you can easily install the unit in a one- or three-hole configuration.