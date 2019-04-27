Buying a garbage can for the kitchen isn't the sexiest purchase you'll make this year, but it's definitely among the most important, especially when you consider how much time you spend interacting with it every day. If you want one of the best kitchen garbage cans, there are several things to keep in mind.

First, evaluate the material. Whatever type of can you choose, the material should be strong and durable. If you're looking for a budget option, that could mean polypropylene or other tough plastics. If you're planning to spend more money, it could be aluminum or stainless steel. Regardless of the price point, make sure the material is robust and built to last.

Next, think about the lid. This is the feature that will determine how easy and convenient it is to use, so make sure it's designed well. Swing-tops, for example, should move smoothly without catching, while foot pedals should be able to sustain thousands of steps without breaking.

Since manufacturers will always tell you that their components work well and that everything is strong and durable, the best way to gauge the quality of a garbage can is to read the reviews. To make life easier, I've done that for you and compiled a list of the best kitchen garbage cans on Amazon. Take a look and decide which one is the best fit for your kitchen.

1. The Best Standard Garbage Can Umbra Venti 16-Gallon Swing Top Kitchen Trash Can $34 Amazon See On Amazon Size: 16.5 gallons What's great about it: With a simple yet elegant design, this basic kitchen garbage can offers everything you need. It has a smooth, swing-top lid that reviewers say operates easily and won't pop up mysteriously, like some of the push-top designs. It also features a sturdy base and a secure neck that holds the lid in place so it doesn't topple off. Best of all, it's made with strong polypropylene that's heavy enough to keep it from wobbling yet light enough for easy transport. This can is extra large, so you don't have to take the trash out as frequently (though that means it may be too big for smaller kitchens). The only drawback is that some reviewers say the lid gets dirty quickly. What fans say: "This garbage can is amazing! I love how versatile it is, and doesn't take up a lot of space, easy to fit anywhere in the kitchen since it isn't really wide like a lot of other kitchen garbages."

2. The Best Foot Pedal Garbage Can Simplehuman Round Step Trash Can $50 Amazon See On Amazon Size: 8 gallons What's great about it: If you don't want to hassle with a manual lid or fear getting your hands dirty, this easy foot pedal garbage can makes things smooth and simple. Just press the pedal and voilà — the lid pops right up. Made with a gentle-close lid design and a sleek, stainless steel exterior that's strong and smudge-proof, this can is built to last up to 150,000 uses and comes with a 10-year warranty. The only drawback is you have to buy special 8-gallon trash bags for a perfect fit — standard 13-gallon bags will work, according to users, but there will be space at the bottom. What fans say: "So, I'm 50 years old, and I only felt like a grownup the day this garbage can arrived. It's a perfect size, it's attractive, it keeps smells inside, and the lid closes slowly, and shuts with a whisper-quiet sound that is absolutely beautiful. My family thinks I'm crazy to love it so much, but they secretly feel the same way, I can tell."

3. The Best Automatic-Sensor Garbage Can SensorCan Automatic Touchless Sensor Trash Can $73 Amazon See On Amazon Size: 13 gallons What's great about it: For the ultimate in kitchen convenience, this automated trash can features an internal sensor that detects motion and pops up any time you reach for the lid. That means you never have to touch the dirty waste bin, making it easier to use and more hygienic, too. The brushed stainless steel exterior is fingerprint-proof and simple to clean. You can use batteries, but it also comes with an AC adapter for battery-free use. What fans say: "These cans are so nice looking in my newly remodeled kitchen. I love that no one has to touch them, so they stay very clean!! Bags stay firmly in cans, no problems with them slipping and falling in the can. Open every time with a wave of the hand! Works great with either the adapter or batteries. Highly recommend these trash cans!!"